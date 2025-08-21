- By Shubham Bajpai
New Delhi Police Commissioner: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday appointed IPS Satish Golcha as the new Police Commissioner of Delhi, a day after Delhi CM Rekha Gupta was attacked during a 'jan sunwai' (public grievance) meeting at her Civil Lines office.
Golcha will replace SBK Singh, who was appointed by the MHA on August 1 as the acting commissioner of Delhi Police. He is the Director General of Home Guards, Delhi.
Who is Satish Golcha?
Satish Golcha is a 1991 batch IPS officer who is currently serving as the Director General of Prisons in Delhi. He assumed the post last year, which oversees some of the most high-profile prisons, including Tihar, Mandoli, and Rohini.
Known for his vast experience of about three decades, Golcha has served at several key positions in Delhi and other states. Before taking charge of the DG Prisons, Delhi, he was deputed as Special Commissioner of Police (Intelligence) in Delhi.
Having been in the policing role in the national capital for a long time, his latest appointment makes him an ideal choice by the MHA. Golcha is a 1992 batch IPS officer of AGMUT cadre.
It stands for Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, and Union Territories, and hence, apart from Delhi, which is a UT, Golcha has also served in Arunachal Pradesh.
Between 2022 and 2023, he served as the Director General of Police (DGP) of Arunachal Pradesh. Before that, he was Special CP (Law and Order, Zone 2). He had also headed the Crime Branch of Delhi.
CM Gupta was attacked on Wednesday during a 'jan sunwai' event at her Civil Lines office by a man named Sakariya Rajeshbhai Khimjjibhai. Khimjjibhai is a resident of Gujarat's Rajkot who works as an auto-rickshaw driver.