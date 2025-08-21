New Delhi Police Commissioner: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday appointed IPS Satish Golcha as the new Police Commissioner of Delhi, a day after Delhi CM Rekha Gupta was attacked during a 'jan sunwai' (public grievance) meeting at her Civil Lines office.

Golcha will replace SBK Singh, who was appointed by the MHA on August 1 as the acting commissioner of Delhi Police. He is the Director General of Home Guards, Delhi. Who is Satish Golcha? Satish Golcha is a 1991 batch IPS officer who is currently serving as the Director General of Prisons in Delhi. He assumed the post last year, which oversees some of the most high-profile prisons, including Tihar, Mandoli, and Rohini.

ALSO READ: Delhi CM Assault: Delhi Police Commissioner Removed Day After Attack On CM Rekha Gupta, IPS Satish Golcha To Take Charge Known for his vast experience of about three decades, Golcha has served at several key positions in Delhi and other states. Before taking charge of the DG Prisons, Delhi, he was deputed as Special Commissioner of Police (Intelligence) in Delhi.