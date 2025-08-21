The Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday appointed IPS Satish Golcha as the new Commissioner of Police of Delhi, a day after Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was attacked during a public hearing or ‘Jan Sunwai’ at her Civil Lines office. In the recent circular shared by the MHA, Golcha will replace SBK Singh, who was appointed as the acting commissioner of Delhi Police by the Home Ministry on August 1.

"With the approval of the Competent Authority, Sh. Satish Golcha, IPS (AGMUT:1992), presently posted as Director General (Prisons), Delhi, is hereby appointed to the post of the Commissioner of Police, Delhi with effect from the date of assumption of charge and until further orders," the circular read.

The Delhi CM was attacked by a man identified as Sakariya Rajeshbhai Khimjjibhai during a public hearing at around 8:15 AM on Wednesday at her Civil Lines office. The attacker slapped, pushed and pulled her hair. The CM sustained serious injuries to her hands and head. The CMO described the attack as a 'well planned conspiracy' as the attacker was seen recceing near Rekha Gupta's ancestral home.

However, CM Rekha Gupta said that such cowardly attacks cannot break or weaken her resolve to serve the people of Delhi, and she will be back with the same commitment and seriousness as before. According to the police, the accused has a criminal record and was previously booked in five cases, including a knife attack. Her mother said that he was a dog lover and resented the Supreme Court's order to move all stray dogs to a shelter in Delhi-NCR. Other accounts suggest that he was upset over the jailing of one of his relatives.