- By Nidhi Giri
- Thu, 21 Aug 2025 01:00 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Delhi CM Attacked: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta interacted with Union Ministers and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs on Thursday, a day after she was attacked during a ‘Jan Sunwai’ at her camp office in Civil Lines. The ministers met the Delhi CM to inquire about her health.
A photo from the meeting was shared by BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal on X (fornally Twitter)
“Today, I met Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta Ji, along with all my fellow MPs from Delhi and inquired about her well-being," Khandelwal captioned the photo.
“The Chief Minister is completely healthy and, as before, is continuously engaged with dedication in the work of the people of Delhi," he added.
आज मैंने अपने दिल्ली के सभी साथी सांसदों के साथ दिल्ली की लोकप्रिय मुख्यमंत्री श्रीमती @gupta_rekha जी से भेंट कर उनका कुशलक्षेम जाना।— Praveen Khandelwal (@PKhandelwal_MP) August 21, 2025
मुख्यमंत्री जी पूर्णतः स्वस्थ हैं और पहले की तरह दिल्लीवासियों के कार्यों में निरंतर तत्परता से जुटी हुई हैं। pic.twitter.com/lCwFQZiELc
The Central government has accorded Z-category security cover of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to CM Rekha Gupta following the attack incident, news agency ANI reported.
The CRPF personnel reached the Chief Minister's residence on Thursday morning to take charge of her security from the Delhi police. Additional deployment has also been made in and around the CM's residence and office to ensure round-the-clock protection.
Z-category security is one of the highest levels of protection provided by the Central government and typically includes an escort of more than 20 personnel, along with close proximity guards, drivers, and escort vehicles. It is accorded only to individuals facing a high threat perception.
Accused Sent To 5-Day Police Custody
The attacker, identified as Rajesh Khimji Sakriya was sent to five-day police custody after being produced before the court late on Wednesday night. Following this, the Delhi Police registered a first information report (FIR) against the man for attempt to murder.
Rajesh Khimji Sakria hails from Gujarat’s Rajkot. He met the CM in the guise of a petitioner during the public event and then slapped, pushed and pulled her hair.