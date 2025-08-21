Delhi CM Attacked: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta interacted with Union Ministers and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs on Thursday, a day after she was attacked during a ‘Jan Sunwai’ at her camp office in Civil Lines. The ministers met the Delhi CM to inquire about her health.

A photo from the meeting was shared by BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal on X (fornally Twitter)

“Today, I met Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta Ji, along with all my fellow MPs from Delhi and inquired about her well-being," Khandelwal captioned the photo.

“The Chief Minister is completely healthy and, as before, is continuously engaged with dedication in the work of the people of Delhi," he added.

The Central government has accorded Z-category security cover of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to CM Rekha Gupta following the attack incident, news agency ANI reported.

The CRPF personnel reached the Chief Minister's residence on Thursday morning to take charge of her security from the Delhi police. Additional deployment has also been made in and around the CM's residence and office to ensure round-the-clock protection.