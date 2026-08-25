Hindustan Cooper share price tanked over 7 per cent in early trade on Tuesday after the public sector company announced to sell up to a 6 per cent stake through an offer for sale (OFS). The company will sell the shares at a 10 per cent discount. Last seen, Hindustan Cooper shares were trading at Rs 535.75, down 6.69 per cent or 38.40 points. Earlier, it fell to a low of Rs 532.50, reflecting a decline of 7.25 per cent as compared to the last closing of Rs 574.15 on NSE.

Offer For Sale: 3% At 10% Discount, 3% Green Shoe Arunish Chawla, Secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), stated on the social media platform X that the government will sell a 3 per cent stake in Hindustan Copper through OFS. If there is high demand from investors, the government will also have the option to sell an additional 3 per cent stake under the Green Shoe Option.

Shares To Be Sold At 10% Discount; Check Floor Price The floor price for the OFS has been set at Rs 514 per share, which is 10.47 per cent lower than Hindustan Copper's last closing price of Rs 574.15 on the NSE. The government has mopped up over Rs 52,000 crore this fiscal through disinvestment in PSUs.

Also Read: India's H2 2026 IPO Boom: Sarvam Goel Decodes Drivers Behind India's Primary Market Share Price History The company's stock jumped 11 per cent in one month, 127 per cent in a year, and over 360 per cent in the last five years on the NSE. Its 52-week high is Rs 760.05 and low is Rs 226.70.

Time Period Performance 1 Month up 11% Six Months down 8% Year Till Date up 3% 1 Year up 127% 5 Years up 363% What’s OFS Offer To Retail Investors and Employees? Hindustan Cooper offers for sale: 10 per cent of the total sale has been reserved for retail investors.

A separate reserve of 25,000 shares has been set aside for eligible employees of the company.

This OFS is part of the government's disinvestment drive. The government has so far raised Rs 52,716 crore from public sector companies in the current financial year. Hindustan Copper, under the Ministry of Mines, is the country's only vertically integrated copper producer. Also Read: Onion Prices Up 59%: Govt Ramps Up 'Kanda Express' Supplies To Cool Market; Key Details Hindustan Cooper Offer For Sale Frequently Asked Questions (OFS) What is the floor price for the Hindustan Copper OFS? Hindustan Cooper has set the floor price for the Offer for Sale (OFS) at Rs 514 per share. This represents a discount of approximately 10.47 per cent from the last closing price of Rs 574.15 on the NSE .

How much of the stake is available for retail investors and employees? 10% of the total sale is reserved for retail investors, while 25,000 shares have been set aside for eligible employees .

What is the Green Shoe Option in the OFS? The government plans to sell a 3 per cent stake in Hindustan Copper; however, if investor demand is high, they have the option to sell an additional 3 per cent stake under the Green Shoe Option .