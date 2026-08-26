The initial public offerings (IPOs) of hydraulic fitting manufacturer Hy-Tech Engineers Ltd and biotech company Symbiotec Pharmalab concluded on a high note on Wednesday. The Hy-Tech Engineers’ share sale was subscribed 50.80 times, while Symbiotec received 5.30 times subscription on the third and final day of bidding.

Both share sales were open for subscription between August 24 and August 26. According to NSE Data, Rs 135.90 crore Hy-Tech Engineers’ share sale got bids for 92,17,21,944 shares against 1,81,45,406 shares on offer. At the same time, Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO received bids for 6,96,21,390 shares against 1,31,24,929 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

Hy-Tech Engineers IPO Subscription Status

Category Subscription Status Overall Subscription 50.8 times Non-institutional investors 82.07 times Retail investors 64.54 times Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) 85%

Hy-Tech Engineers IPO GMP Signals Robust Listing

Hy-Tech Engineers IPO latest GMP on August 26–the final day of bidding- was Rs 44, last updated at 07:29 PM on Investorgain. With this, the IPO hints at a potential listing at Rs 97, up 83.02 per cent as compared to the upper price band of Rs 53.00.

Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO GMP

Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO latest GMP on August 26–the final day of bidding- was Rs 35, last updated at 07:29 PM on Investorgain. With this, the IPO hints at a potential listing at Rs 1,303, up 83.02 per cent as compared to the upper price band of Rs 988 per share.