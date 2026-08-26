- Hy-Tech Engineers IPO subscribed 50.80x, Symbiotec 5.30x.
- Grey Market Premium hints at over 80% listing gains.
- Both IPOs are set for a September 1 listing on exchanges.
The initial public offerings (IPOs) of hydraulic fitting manufacturer Hy-Tech Engineers Ltd and biotech company Symbiotec Pharmalab concluded on a high note on Wednesday. The Hy-Tech Engineers’ share sale was subscribed 50.80 times, while Symbiotec received 5.30 times subscription on the third and final day of bidding.
Both share sales were open for subscription between August 24 and August 26. According to NSE Data, Rs 135.90 crore Hy-Tech Engineers’ share sale got bids for 92,17,21,944 shares against 1,81,45,406 shares on offer. At the same time, Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO received bids for 6,96,21,390 shares against 1,31,24,929 shares on offer, according to NSE data.
Hy-Tech Engineers IPO Subscription Status
|
Category
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Subscription Status
|
Overall Subscription
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50.8 times
|
Non-institutional investors
|
82.07 times
|
Retail investors
|
64.54 times
|
Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs)
|
85%
Hy-Tech Engineers IPO GMP Signals Robust Listing
Hy-Tech Engineers IPO latest GMP on August 26–the final day of bidding- was Rs 44, last updated at 07:29 PM on Investorgain. With this, the IPO hints at a potential listing at Rs 97, up 83.02 per cent as compared to the upper price band of Rs 53.00.
Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO GMP
Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO latest GMP on August 26–the final day of bidding- was Rs 35, last updated at 07:29 PM on Investorgain. With this, the IPO hints at a potential listing at Rs 1,303, up 83.02 per cent as compared to the upper price band of Rs 988 per share.
The grey market is an unofficial market where shares trade before listing.
Hy-Tech Engineers IPO: Price Band, Issue Size And Other Details
Hy-Tech Engineers IPO’s price band was fixed at Rs 50-53 per equity share.
The Maharashtra-based company’s IPO has an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of nearly 1.43 crore shares.
The company's shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the NSE on September 1.
New Berry Capitals Pvt Ltd is the sole book-running lead manager.
Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO Details: Subscription Status, Price Band, And Listing Date
Subscription Status
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Category
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Subscription Status
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Overall Subscription
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5.30 times
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Non-institutional investors
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12.18 times
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Retail investors
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5.05 times
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Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs)
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59%
The IPO consisted of a combination of a fresh issue of shares worth up to Rs 150 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) component amounting to Rs 1,607 crore.
The IPO price band for the same was fixed at Rs 938-988 per equity share,
This values the company around Rs 6,350 crore at the upper limit.
Shares of both the companies are proposed to be listed on both the BSE and the NSE on September 1.