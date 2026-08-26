Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty were trading higher in early trade on Wednesday, in tandem with a positive trend in global equities, amid a sharp decline in crude oil prices. Foreign fund inflows also added to the positive trend in the domestic markets.The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 285 points to 77,944.02 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty was up 23.25 points to 24,356.10.

Top Losers And Gainers

Among the 30 Sensex firms, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Eternal, Bajaj Finserv and Asian Paints were among the major winners.

Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Larsen & Toubro and Bharat Electronics were among the laggards. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 2.66 per cent lower at USD 86.22 per barrel.

"Crude oil has emerged as the key positive catalyst. WTI has fallen more than 6 per cent over the past two sessions to trade in the USD 80–81-per-barrel range. For domestic markets, the retreat in oil prices provides a meaningful near-term tailwind after crude-driven inflation worries dominated sentiment over the past several weeks," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.