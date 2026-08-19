Considering the robust results of the Production Linked Incentives (PLI) scheme for more than a dozen sectors, the government may now introduce a special policy to boost manufacturing and exports in four sectors, including chemicals, textiles, PV solar, and telecom network equipment. NITI Aayog selected these four sectors based on the potential benefits of their products at the global stage.

After studying the measures taken by countries like China and Vietnam to increase production of these items, the Commission has made several recommendations to the government, according to a Jagran.com report.

What May Be Eased

The measures under consideration include changes in customs duties on manufacturing raw materials and freight subsidies. Additionally, low-rate loans, promotion of local production, and tax exemptions for a specific period may come under the scheme.

FTAs Countries Are In Focus

The report suggests that NITI Aayog emphasised developing products targeting the markets of countries with which India has or is about to enter into trade agreements.

As per sources cited by Jagran, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is drafting NITI Aayog's recommendation along with the sector-related ministries.

Special Concessions For Foreign Companies

The NITI Aayog also recommended that companies operating in the four sectors under consideration, hailing from developed countries and other countries, could be granted special incentives to invest in India. The government may draft a policy to enable them to enter into joint ventures with Indian companies.