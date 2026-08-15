Reaffirming its commitment to customer welfare and financial security, J&K Bank facilitated the settlement of life insurance claims amounting to Rs 2.55 Crore in favour of the legal heirs of a deceased High Net Worth Individual (HNI) customer of its Residency Road Branch, Srinagar. Covering multiple insurance policies, the settlement provided timely financial support to the bereaved family and highlighted the critical role of adequate life insurance in protecting the financial future of dependents.

At a function held to mark the settlement, Bank’s Zonal Head Srinagar Sheikh Mohammad Muzaffar, along with PNB MetLife Associate Director & Relationship Head Irfan Ali Zargar, handed over a symbolic claim-settlement cheque to Branch Head Residency Road Tajamul Qadri in the presence of Project Head Sheikh Yasir Arafat, Regional Manager Sajid Ali Khan and Zonal Insurance Coordinator Tahseena.

Speaking on the occasion, Zonal Head Srinagar Sheikh Mohammad Muzaffar said, “The settlement demonstrates the true value of insurance during times of adversity. While no financial compensation can make up for the loss of a loved one, adequate insurance protection can help a family retain financial stability and face the future with greater confidence.”

“We encourage our customers to periodically assess their protection requirements and choose suitable insurance solutions available through the Bank to secure the long-term financial well-being of their families,” he added.

Reaffirming the commitment of the insurance partner, Associate Director & Relationship Head (PMLI) Irfan Ali Zargar said every claim reflected the trust customers place in the institution. “Every claim tells a story of trust placed in us. Insurance is not just about financial protection; it is about keeping promises to our customers and their families. When life takes an unexpected turn, they count on us to stand beside them. We deeply value this faith, and nothing gives us greater fulfilment than honouring that trust, he said.