Lenskart IPO Subscription Opening: Eyewear retailer Lenskart Solutions saw a dip in its grey market premium (GMP) as the company prepares to open its initial public offering (IPO) for subscription on October 31. While the price band has been set at Rs 382-Rs 402 per share, the Lenskart Solutions IPO GMP stood at Rs 55 on Wednesday. The grey market premium, which shows how much the investors are willing to pay above the issue price, fell from previous Rs 95 on Tuesday, bringing down the estimated listing price from Rs 497 to Rs 472.

A book build issue of Rs Rs 7,278.02 crore, the Lenskart Solutions IPO includes a fresh issue of 5.35 crore shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 12.76 crore shares.

Lenskart Solutions IPO: Key Dates

Lenskart IPO opening and closing date: October 31, 2025 and November 4, 2025

Lenskart IPO Allotment Date: The date for allotment is likely to be finalised on November 6, 2025.

Lenskart IPO Listing Dae: The Lenskart shares will list on BSE and NSE on November 10, 2025.

Lenskart Solutions IPO Lot Size

The lot size, or the minimum number of shares one can bid, is 37. For retail, it is Rs 14,874 (37 shares) (based on upper price). For sNII buyers, the lot size is 14 lots, which includes 518 shares, and amounts to Rs 2,08,236. Buyers in the bNII category will have to invest in 68 lots, comprising 2,516 shares, and amounting to Rs 10,11,432.