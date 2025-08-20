Mangal Electric IPO: Mangal Electrical, an Indian company that manufactures parts for transformers and installs electrical substations, has launched its mainboard book-built issue worth Rs 400 crore. The company, which grew from a small MSME in the early 1990s, has now become a publicly listed entity by selling 7.1 million new shares with no offer-for-sale component. The new funds are expected to be used for the company's growth and development.

As of August 20, 2025, at 11:41 AM IST, the Grey Market Premium (GMP) for Mangal Electrical Industries is around Rs 25 to Rs 27, with an upper price band of Rs 561. The Mangal Electric IPO GMP started at Rs 0 around 8:00 AM, indicating low initial investor expectations.

Opening Date: August 20, 2025 Closing Date: August 22, 2025 Mangal Electric IPO Price Band: Rs 533 to Rs 561 per share Mangal Electric IPO Lot Size: 26 shares (minimum for retail investors) Mangal Electric IPO Allotment Date: Expected to be finalised on August 25, 2025 Mangal Electric IPO Listing Date: Tentatively August 28, 2025 Subscription Status: As of 12:04 PM on Day 1, the IPO has been subscribed 17 per cent overall. The retail segment has been subscribed 29 per cent, while the non-institutional investor (NII) category has seen a 12 per cent subscription. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) have not placed any bids yet.

Mangal Electrical is a well-known name in the manufacturing of vital electrical grid components, as it produces transformers and assists in power transmission within electrical grids. ALSO READ: Gold Rate Today: Citywise Prices Plunge| Check Rates for 18K, 22K, and 24K Gold In India Financial Results The company's financials show positive growth, with sales and profits increasing. Its income rose to Rs 551 crore in FY25 from Rs 451.13 crore in the previous financial year. The company's profit after tax increased to Rs 47.31 crore in FY25 from Rs 20.95 crore in FY24.