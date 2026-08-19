Indian stock market ended the session in the red on Wednesday as the key equity indices closed lower. Market experts attribute the recent losing momentum in equities to elevated crude prices, caution around FOMC data and escalating tension in the Middle East.

Sensex Down For 4th Day

Sensex, the 30-share index of BSE, settled 325.78 points, or 0.42 per cent, lower at 6,909.68, registering a decline for the fourth consecutive day.

The key benchmark declined over 1,170 points, or 1.49 per cent, during the past four sessions.

Nifty Continues Losing Momentum For 7th Day

On the other hand, Nifty 50, the 50-share index of the NSE, declined for the seventh consecutive session. The index closed 76.60 points, or 0.32 per cent, lower at 24,078.30.

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Meanwhile, in the last seven sessions, the 50-share index tumbled 505 points, or 2 per cent.

What Are Pulling Back Market Momentum?

According to experts, elevated crude oil prices coupled with a lack of a diplomatic resolution for the Middle East war and cautious investors' sentiment are the key drivers of market sentiment for the past few sessions.