The sharp rise in prices of sugar, onion and other essential food items has already been affecting household budgets ahead of the festive season. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Milk Producers Association announced a hike in the wholesale rate of buffalo milk by Rs 9 per litre, starting September. This will further tighten the monthly budget for people living in Mumbai and adjoining areas.

According to a report in esakal.com, with the proposed increase, the wholesale price of milk in Mumbai will go from Rs 93 to Rs 102 per litre from September 1, and the new rates will be applicable till February 28, 2027.

Milk Rates Were Raised Earlier Several Times In 2026 According to a report in jagran.com, the move wasn't a surprise; the local milk association already raised the price of cow and buffalo milk by Rs 2 on August 11, 2026, and now they have announced an increase of Rs 9 per litre.

Amul and Mother Dairy raised milk prices by Rs 2 per litre on May 14, 2026.

Additionally, local dairies like Saras in Rajasthan, Sanchi in Madhya Pradesh, and Gokul in Maharashtra also increased prices.

In early June this year, Milma in Kerala raised milk prices by Rs 4 per litre. Will prices keep going up? According to CRISIL, a rating agency, milk prices might go up by another 4 per cent to 5 per cent this financial year. Companies won't do this all at once, but they will raise prices bit by bit. Other dairy products like ghee, cheese, yoghurt, and butter might also cost 5 per cent to 6 per cent more.

Also Read: Gold Price Outlook: Will Recent Fall Continue or Is Rally Ahead? What Analyst Predicts Will inflation remain high in 2026? The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has, in its last bi-monthly monetary policy meeting, predicted that India’s retail inflation would be high– 5 per cent–this year. For the second quarter of this fiscal, Q2 FY27, the inflation is estimated at 4.7 per cent, while it will be at 5.9 per cent in Q3 FY27 and 5.4 per cent in Q4 FY27.

This shows that the inflation rate would be above the RBI’s 4 per cent threshold. As per experts, the elevated crude prices due to the ongoing war in the Middle East are playing a catalyst in fueling the inflation rate in India.