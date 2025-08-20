Mutual Funds: Mutual funds have become a popular investment platform today. Most employed people have, in some way or another, invested in mutual funds. While many people want to invest, they often don't know how or which type of fund is right for them. This article highlights a mutual fund that has shown significant returns in just three years.

Under a mutual fund, one gets the opportunity to invest in different funds, but investors are often confused about which one is right for them. Here, we'll list a fund that has provided the highest return in India in recent years.

It's important to note that this fund is not guaranteed to return three times the amount in three years. Investors should carefully seek financial advice before investing. ALSO READ: Sitharaman Meets GST GoMs; Explains Necessity Of Tax Reforms Mirae Asset NYSE FANG+ ETF Fund This fund has shown significant returns over the last three years. The Mirae Asset NYSE FANG+ ETF Fund had a CAGR of 54.14 per cent over the past three years. Its highest annual return in the last three years was 34.04 per cent, while the lowest was 7.29 per cent.

To give you a clearer picture of fund performance, we've listed key metrics for the Mirae Asset NYSE FANG+ ETF, including its high Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), expense ratio and exit load. Experts state that for these funds, an investor's true focus should be on the technology and consumer sectors. The fund's strategy also includes a list of specific major tech companies it holds, giving investors a clearer understanding of what these companies would be investing in.

The fund's performance has been supported by favourable terms for investors. Its expense ratio is 0.06 per cent, the Sharpe Ratio is 1.79 per cent, and the exit load fee is 0.50 per cent. Its current holdings are as follows:

Mirae Asset NYSE FANG+ ETF (99 per cent) TREPS (0.12 per cent) Not Receivable (-0.12 per cent) Who Manages Mirae Asset NYSE FANG+ ETF Fund? This fund is managed by Ekta Gala and Akshay Udeshi. What Is NYSE FANG+? According to Mirae Asset's website, the NYSE FANG+ Index is an index that invests in the technology and consumer sectors. The index includes 10 of the most sought-after tech stocks: Alibaba, Facebook, Alphabet, Apple, Baidu, Nvidia, Amazon, Netflix, Twitter, and Tesla.