Tata Sons Executive Chairman N Chandrasekaran, in a statement on Wednesday, said that he will not seek re-appointment once his tenure ends in February next year, ending uncertainty over the leadership of the Tata Group's holding company. The decision came amid the Tata Group navigating various operational difficulties, coupled with a lack of consensus between Tata Sons and Tata Trusts regarding his potential reinstatement to the top position.

Chandrasekaran has been among top earnings executives in India. In FY26 itself, he received a total compensation of Rs 158.6 crore, marking his highest annual payout since the company began disclosing director earnings. As per Tata Sons' annual report, his package consisted of Rs 17.9 crore in salary and allowances, while the remaining Rs 140.7 crore came from commissions.

With this, Chandrasekaran’s total earnings over the last five years were approximately Rs 685 crore, with his FY26 compensation accounting for nearly 80 per cent of the total remuneration paid to Tata Sons directors.

Among India's Highest Paid CEOs

While Chandrasekaran ranks as one of India's top-paid executives, his FY26 earnings trailed the Rs 176 crore earned by HCLTech CEO C Vijayakumar.

His compensation has shown steady growth over the last three fiscal years, rising from Rs 134.8 crore in FY24 to Rs 155 crore in FY25, and reaching a five-year peak in FY26.

Also Read: Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran Quits; Why He Won't Seek Reappointment

Why Chandrasekaran Resigned

Tata Sons Chairman, in a statement, said he will not seek reappointment when his current term ends on February 20, 2027, ending months of uncertainty over the leadership of the Tata Group's holding company.

According to Chandrasekaran, the majority shareholders in Tata Sons—Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust—had reached a unanimous agreement to extend his leadership for another five years. This recommendation was formally documented and endorsed by both the Tata Sons Board and its Nomination and Remuneration Committee.