India stock market saw an significant debacle on Monday, November 23 as key domestic indices--Sensex And Nifty--plummeted over 1.7 per cent. BSE Sensex, the 30 share index, fell 1,483.72 or 1.77 per cent to settle at 82,435.99, up 1,483.72 points or 1.77 per cent. Nifty50 ended the session at 25,349.65, up 450.95 points or 1.75 per cent.

Key Factors Behind Debacle In Stock Market

Market analysts attribute profit booking after the recent rally in the stock market and the late impact of the global AI sell-off as key triggers behind the downturn in the stock market.

"Last week’s late global sell-off, triggered by concerns over an AI bubble and tighter US monetary policy, weighed on Indian equities today. Selling was concentrated in heavyweight banking and commodity stocks amid weak FII sentiment. The domestic market also remains vulnerable to profit booking after the recent sharp rally and a holiday-shortened week," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.