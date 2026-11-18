J&K Bank today launched Project HRIDHAAN, an initiative under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, by flagging off over 20 children for advanced heart treatment at various hospitals in Delhi-NCR. Under the project, 34 children from economically disadvantaged families in Baramulla district have been identified by the Child Heart Foundation (CHF), a Delhi-based not-for-profit organisation, for availing specialised cardiac care.

The children and their parents attended the launch ceremony chaired by Executive Director Sudhir Gupta in presence of General Manager Mohammad Muzaffar Wani, Deputy General Manager Syed Adil Bashir Andrabi and CEO Child Heart Foundation (CHF) Sunita Harkar Shalla, Dr Riyaz Ahmad from Rashtriya Bal Seva Kendra (Baramulla) besides other senior officials of the Bank and the Foundation.

ALSO READ: J-K, Punjab Police On High Alert After SUV Stolen At Gunpoint On Pathankot-Jammu National Highway, Terror Link Feared Speaking on the occasion, Executive Director Sudhir Gupta said, “Our CSR priorities are guided by the needs of the people we serve. Healthcare is a priority for the Bank because timely access to treatment can shape the course of a child’s life and ease the strain on an entire family.”

“Specialised paediatric cardiac care is limited in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, so families often have to travel outside the UTs for advanced treatment. Through Project HRIDHAAN, we are working with Child Heart Foundation to help children receive specialised cardiac care when they need it. Through such partnerships, we aim to ease the financial burden on families so they can focus on their child’s treatment and recovery, ” he added.

He further said, “As the first group leaves for treatment, our immediate priority is to ensure that families have support at every stage. The project covers treatment, travel and stay, and a dedicated coordinator from CHF will assist families with hospital admission, treatment and follow-up care.”

Thanking the Bank for extending support to the children, CEO Sunita Harkar Shalla said, “On behalf of CHF, I thank J&K Bank for helping these children receive the specialised care they need. For parents travelling far from home, it makes a difference to know who will meet them at the hospital, whom they can call with a question and how their child’s recovery will be monitored after they return. Our team will stay in touch with families throughout that journey and thereafter.”

She further said that Child Heart Foundation has over a decade of experience in paediatric cardiac care, including screening and treatment initiatives across India. Earlier, welcoming the participants, DGM Syed Adil Bashir Andrabi said, “For the families here today, travelling to Delhi for their children’s treatment is a big step. By partnering with CHF, the Bank has ensured that these children receive the life-saving care they deserve. We wish them all a safe journey and a speedy recovery.”

Expressing gratitude on the occasion, one of the parents said, “When we were told our child needed heart treatment outside Kashmir, we kept wondering how we would manage the journey and the hospital expenses. There is still some worry as we leave, but with J&K Bank on our side, it is a relief to be able to focus on getting our child treated. We are thankful to J&K Bank for making that possible.”

Another parent said, “It means a great deal to know that someone will guide us at the hospital and stay in touch after we come home. We are grateful to J&K Bank and CHF for being there for our children and for us at a time when we needed the help most.”

Notably, Child Heart Foundation will implement the Bank’s pilot project, which will support newborns, infants and children up to 18 years of age diagnosed with congenital and other paediatric heart diseases. The project will cover specialised treatment, including surgery where required, as well as medicines, travel and accommodation. The Foundation will facilitate follow-up through teleconsultations or local paediatric networks to monitor the children’s recovery after they return home.