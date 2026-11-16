Jagran Correspondent, Jammu | An incident of a carjacking at a gunpoint on the Pathankot-Jammu National Highway has sent security forces and intelligence agencies on high alert. According to the sources, unidentified assailants fled with the Mahindra XUV after committing the crime.

The incident comes in wake of multiple terror attacks. Given the sensitivity of the incident, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir police have been put on high alert. Barricades have been erected and check-post security has been tightened along the interstate borders and national highways between the two states. Vehicle are being checked to prevent the car from escaping the region.

Security agencies fear that the stolen vehicle could be used in terror activities or another major conspiracy to disrupt peace.

According to police, the stolen car is a white Mahindra XUV500 and is registered in Punjab. The incident occurred around 11 PM An alert has been issued in the entire area.

ALSO READ: J-K Congress Chief Karra Claims Army May Have Killed SPOs In Kishtwar, Calls Terror Linking A Vested Interest

According to Pathankot SSP Manpreet Singh, the attackers stole the car from downtown Pathankot and headed towards Kathua. Police are investigating the matter. Following the alert, police officers, security units, and border checkpoints have been instructed to maintain strict vigilance. Every vehicle is being checked at the checkpoints. Police are also reviewing footage from CCTV cameras installed along the highway to uncover any clues about the robbers.