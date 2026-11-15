State Bureau, Chandigarh: The prospects of a renewed alliance between the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections have strengthened as the two parties have reportedly reached an agreement on sharing seats, and formal approval from both sides is awaited before the final announcement.

Sources suggest the formal announcement could be made this month itself. Before the announcement, sources suggest that SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a meeting. The two leaders are likely to discuss seat-sharing and election strategy.

BJP's state election in-charge and Union Water Power Minister CR Patil is expected to visit Punjab on November 17. He will hold meetings with state BJP leaders in Chandigarh. His visit is seen as a significant step ahead of formalising the alliance.

Recently, former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi a few days ago. According to sources, the alliance, along with Punjab issues and the drug problem, were discussed during the meeting. The alliance would be a return of two parties together in Punjab after over six years. Shiromani Akali Dal broke its nearly 24-year-old alliance with the BJP in September 2020 in protest against the now-repealed three farm laws. Under the old agreement, the BJP contested 23 seats and the Akali Dal 94 in the assembly elections.

ALSO READ: Punjab Polls: Key Challenges For Arvind Kejriwal And Bhagwant Mann's AAP In Assembly Elections 2027 However, there are indications from BJP leaders that the party is not ready to accept the role of junior partner in the alliance. The BJP had contested the Punjab Assembly elections alone in 2022 for the first time. The party didn't perform well but has worked on its political base in the state in six years. Besides, crossovers by AAP MPs to the BJP have also strengthened its position. The BJP is at its lowest in the state, just like the SAD. While their current situation has offered a view that two parties could do better in an alliance, the BJP now enjoys more authority to go for more favourable political equity.

What did Sukhbir Badal, the BJP, say on alliance? On November 2, SAD chief Sukhbir Badal responded to the question of alliances, saying that everyone would know what was going to happen in a few days. He left open the possibility of alliances with parties other than the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party.

On the other hand, senior BJP leader Harjit Singh Grewal said on Saturday that the party high command will make the final decision on the alliance. According to him, some leaders and members of the public believe that an alliance will make it easier to win elections, while the BJP's core team of veterans is not in favour of it.

RSS also took the lead in speeding up the election preparations The RSS has stepped up its efforts to accelerate the BJP's election preparations in Punjab. A meeting in Chandigarh late Friday evening discussed the strategy for the 2027 elections.

RSS joint general secretary and in-charge of northern states Arun Kumar instructed BJP leaders to strengthen micro-management and organisation at the booth level. ALSO READ: Punjab Polls: SAD Chief Sukhbir Badal Says Open To Alliance With Like-Minded Parties Day After Amit Shah's NDA Pitch Based on the 2022 election data, a strategy was developed to focus on approximately 5,900 booths where the BJP lost by a margin of one to 100 votes. Kewal Singh Dhillon, Tarun Chugh, Satish Poonia, Vijay Sampla, Sunil Jakhar, and Minister Srinivasulu were present at the meeting.