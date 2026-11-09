Nvidia CEO Controversy: Questions surrounding Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's personal life and professional associations have brought Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang into the spotlight. Alice has come under scrutiny following reports alleging that she was recruited by China's intelligence agency to gather information about Huang and influence Nvidia's business dealings with Beijing. However, the allegations against her are based on reports citing a classified memo and have not been independently established in public.

Who Is Alice Huang? Also known as Huang Le, Alice Huang is a Chinese businesswoman and former senior executive at Megaspeed, a Singapore-based technology company. According to reports by The New York Times and the Financial Times, US authorities identified her as an alleged Chinese intelligence asset. A classified memo cited in these reports claimed that China's Ministry of State Security recruited her to collect information about Nvidia CEO Huang.

从币安用户曝光的 Alice Huang 朋友圈显示，目前能追到的较早公开黄仁勋出轨 Alice Huang，是 2024 年 6 月。 60 多岁的老哥，与她小 20 多岁的中国女孩。 从美国加州，到台北、新加坡，老黄的快乐生活。 https://t.co/pzsCDEuHi2 — AB Kuai.Dong (@_FORAB) November 9, 2026 It also alleged that she was expected to influence Nvidia's efforts to sell advanced artificial intelligence chips to China. Notably, Alice is not related to the Nvidia CEO, who also uses Huang surname. Reports about the two attracted attention after she was seen accompanying him at public events in Taipei. ALSO READ: Nvidia CEO Admits Being Unfaithful Amid Rumours Of Affair With Suspected Chinese Spy; Company Orders Probe

Alice Huang's Professional Background Alice's reported career includes work in journalism, banking, finance and investment management. According to a profile in a Chinese private-fund database, she previously worked as a television reporter for Hunan TV and China's state broadcaster, CCTV. She was also reportedly employed by HSBC, where she served as an assistant to the president of its private banking division.

Chinese investment records further list her as an executive director and fund manager at Shanghai Hexi Investment Management, an organisation reportedly connected to Chinese gaming company 7Road. However, claims about her journalism career have been questioned as a Hunan TV executive told The New York Post that he had never heard of her.

Her Connection With Nvidia Alice’s reported association with Megaspeed has become a major part of the controversy. Megaspeed was established in 2023 and was reportedly owned by Huang Le Limited, which was led by Alice Huang. It was subsequently sold to Swiftdata in the same year. However, Alice reportedly continued to be publicly associated with the business after the sale.

The company has since emerged as a major Nvidia customer in Southeast Asia. According to The New York Times, Megaspeed purchased more than USD 4.8 billion worth of Nvidia chips over the past two years. These large purchases have reportedly attracted attention from US authorities, who were examining whether advanced artificial intelligence processors were being transferred to China despite American export restrictions.

A classified memo alleges that China's Ministry of State Security recruited Alice to gather information about Jensen Huang. The memo also suggested that she was expected to use her reported connections to influence Nvidia's efforts to expand sales of its most advanced AI chips to China.

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