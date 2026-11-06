Amid rising pollution levels across Delhi and the surrounding NCR areas ahead of Diwali, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has invoked Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), commonly known as GRAP-III, as a precautionary measure on Friday. The move comes as the national capital's air quality nears the 'Severe' category.

The decision was taken by the CAQM Sub-Committee on GRAP on November 6, with the restrictions aimed at curbing further deterioration in air quality across the region. The announcement was also made by the commission through a post on X.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's AQI remained close to the 400 mark, while several areas recorded pollution levels in the 'severe' category. The NCR cities have also reported high pollution levels, with Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad witnessing poor to very poor air quality.

A thick blanket of smog enveloped Delhi on Friday as the national capital's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) touching 382 at 4 am.

Under GRAP-III, stricter curbs will apply to construction and demolition activities, vehicle movement and industrial operations, in addition to the measures already enforced under the first two stages of the plan.

What Are The Restrictions Under GRAP Stage III?

With Stage III invoked, the restrictions under the first two stages will remain in force, along with additional measures targeting construction activities, vehicular emissions and industrial pollution.

The key restrictions under GRAP-III include:

- Construction ban: A strict ban on non-essential construction and demolition activities across Delhi-NCR.

- Vehicle restrictions: BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers will face restrictions in Delhi and specified NCR districts, including Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar and Sonipat.

- Stone crushers and mining: Operations of stone crushers will be stopped and mining activities suspended across the region.

- Road dust control: Authorities will intensify mechanical and vacuum sweeping, alongside water sprinkling with dust suppressants on roads.

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- Diesel buses: Restrictions will apply to certain inter-state diesel buses entering Delhi, with exemptions for vehicles meeting prescribed emission standards or running on cleaner fuels.

- Industrial curbs: Non-compliant brick kilns and hot-mix plants will be prohibited from operating.

- Goods vehicles: Entry of specified non-BS-VI diesel light and medium goods vehicles registered outside Delhi will be restricted.

- Schools: State governments may consider shifting classes up to Class V to hybrid mode, allowing students to attend either physically or online.