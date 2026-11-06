Gold rates declined significantly on Dhanteras, November 6, amid profit booking after a sharp rise in the last few sessions and a slight uptick in crude rates. Gold futures on MCX, due to expire on December 4, plunged Rs 2,439 in early trade to a low of Rs 1,41,656 per 10 grams as compared to the previous closing of Rs 1,44,095.

Meanwhile, MCX Silver, December expiry, plummeted Rs 3,440 to a low of Rs 1,83,700 per kilogram as compared to the last close of Rs 1,87,140. 24k, 22k Gold Rates In India Gold rates fell significantly in the domestic retail market as well, giving a cheer to Indian buyers planning to purchase gold on Dhanteras. As per the latest rates on bullion.co.in, the 24-karat gold rate in India on November 6 is Rs 1,42,390 per 10 grams, while the 22-karat gold rate today is Rs 1,30,524 per 10 grams.

At the same time, the 20-karat gold rate today is Rs 1,18,658 per 10 grams. 18 karat gold rate today in India is Rs 1,06,793 per 10 grams. Karat Rate (per 10 grams) 24k Rs 1,42,390 22k Rs 1,30,524 20k Rs 1,18,658 18k Rs 1,06,793 Gold Rates In Kolkata, Delhi, Chennai And other Cities City 24k Rate (per 10g) 22k Rate (per 10g) Delhi Rs 1,41,630 Rs 1,29,828 Mumbai Rs 1,41,880 Rs 1,30,057 Kolkata Rs 1,41,690 Rs 1,29,883 Chennai Rs 1,42,290 Rs 1,30,433 Bangalore Rs 1,41,990 Rs 1,30,158 Hyderabad Rs 1,42,100 Rs 1,30,258 Why Gold And Silver Rates Fall Kaveri More, Commodity Technical Analyst at Choice Broking, says Gold and silver prices are witnessing mixed movements on Dhanteras 2026 as investors remain cautious ahead of the US October jobs report. "The US Dollar Index (DXY) has strengthened to around 101.7, supported by strong private payroll data and lower jobless claims, although expectations of a December Federal Reserve rate cut have also influenced market sentiment. COMEX gold is hovering around $4,044 per ounce, while MCX gold is trading near 142,200," more noted.

An uptick in crude rates also played a part. "Crude oil prices are attempting to regain momentum amid continued geopolitical uncertainty, with WTI crude trading around $91.70 per barrel and Brent near $102.50 per barrel," More said. Why Gold And Silver Rates Fall Kaveri More, Commodity Technical Analyst at Choice Broking, says Gold and silver prices are witnessing mixed movements on Dhanteras 2026 as investors remain cautious ahead of the US October jobs report. "The US Dollar Index (DXY) has strengthened to around 101.7, supported by strong private payroll data and lower jobless claims, although expectations of a December Federal Reserve rate cut have also influenced market sentiment. COMEX gold is hovering around $4,044 per ounce, while MCX gold is trading near 142,200," More noted.

An uptick in crude rates also played a part. "Crude oil prices are attempting to regain momentum amid continued geopolitical uncertainty, with WTI crude trading around $91.70 per barrel and Brent near $102.50 per barrel," More said.