- Gold futures rose over Rs 400 to Rs 1,63,202.
- Silver futures gained nearly Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,46,180.
- 24k and 22k gold rates are provided for major Indian cities.
Gold rates remained range-bound on Wednesday amid low demand in the spot market. Gold futures rose over Rs 400 to a high of Rs 1,63,202 per 10 grams in early trade. On the other hand, Silver futures rose nearly Rs 2,000 to a high of Rs 2,46,180 per kilogram.
Last seen, MCX Silver, October 5 expiry, was trading at Rs 2,45,150, up Rs 1,023, or 0.42 per cent, from the last close of Rs 2,44,127 per kilogram. At the same time, MCX Gold, September 4 expiry, was quoted at Rs 1,62,899 per 10 grams, up Rs 17 or 0.01 per cent from the last close of Rs 1,62,882.
24k, 22k Rates In Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi And Other Key Cities
According to bullion.co.in, the 24 karat gold rate in India's retail market on August 26 is Rs 1,63,400 per 10 grams, while the 22 karat gold rate is Rs 1,49,783 per 10 grams.
|
City
|
24k Gold Rate (per 10g)
|
22k Gold Rate (per 10g)
|
Delhi
|
Rs 1,62,820
|
Rs 1,49,252
|
Mumbai
|
Rs 1,63,090
|
Rs 1,49,499
|
Kolkata
|
Rs 1,62,870
|
Rs 1,49,298
|
Chennai
|
Rs 1,63,560
|
Rs 1,49,930
|
Bangalore
|
Rs 1,62,220
|
Rs 1,49,618
|
Hyderabad
|
Rs 1,63,350
|
Rs 1,49,738
Gold Rate Today August 26: FAQs
- How did gold and silver perform in the futures market on Wednesday?
- How do the gold rates compare across major Indian cities?
- What is the difference between 24 karat and 22 karat gold rates in India's retail market?