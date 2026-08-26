Gold rates remained range-bound on Wednesday amid low demand in the spot market. Gold futures rose over Rs 400 to a high of Rs 1,63,202 per 10 grams in early trade. On the other hand, Silver futures rose nearly Rs 2,000 to a high of Rs 2,46,180 per kilogram.

Last seen, MCX Silver, October 5 expiry, was trading at Rs 2,45,150, up Rs 1,023, or 0.42 per cent, from the last close of Rs 2,44,127 per kilogram. At the same time, MCX Gold, September 4 expiry, was quoted at Rs 1,62,899 per 10 grams, up Rs 17 or 0.01 per cent from the last close of Rs 1,62,882.

24k, 22k Rates In Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi And Other Key Cities According to bullion.co.in, the 24 karat gold rate in India's retail market on August 26 is Rs 1,63,400 per 10 grams, while the 22 karat gold rate is Rs 1,49,783 per 10 grams.

City 24k Gold Rate (per 10g) 22k Gold Rate (per 10g) Delhi Rs 1,62,820 Rs 1,49,252 Mumbai Rs 1,63,090 Rs 1,49,499 Kolkata Rs 1,62,870 Rs 1,49,298 Chennai Rs 1,63,560 Rs 1,49,930 Bangalore Rs 1,62,220 Rs 1,49,618 Hyderabad Rs 1,63,350 Rs 1,49,738 Gold Rate Today August 26: FAQs How did gold and silver perform in the futures market on Wednesday? Gold futures reached a high of Rs 1,63,202 per 10 grams, rising over Rs 400. Silver futures also increased by nearly Rs 2,000 to a level of Rs 2,46,180 per kilogram .

How do the gold rates compare across major Indian cities? The 24k gold rate per 10 grams ranges from Rs 1,62,220 in Bangalore to Rs 1,63,560 in Chennai, while the 22k gold rate ranges from Rs 1,49,252 in Delhi to Rs 1,49,930 in Chennai .

What is the difference between 24 karat and 22 karat gold rates in India's retail market? According to bullion.co.in, the average retail market rate on August 26 is Rs 1,63,400 per 10 grams for 24 karat gold, while 22 karat gold is priced at Rs 1,49,783 per 10 grams .