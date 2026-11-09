Iran-US War: The possibility of fresh US strikes on Iran appears to have reduced after US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that another military operation would be highly unlikely if ongoing peace talks make progress. His statement comes after Tehran sent a new proposal to the US through Qatar, aiming to end the conflict. However, tensions remain high as both sides continue to disagree over the conditions for a peace agreement.

Trump On Fresh Strikes Against Iran In a phone interview with CNN on Sunday, Trump indicated that Washington was open to a diplomatic solution if Iran agreed to a strong deal on its nuclear programme. He said he did not expect another round of US attacks on Iran if negotiations moved in the right direction. Trump emphasised that Washington would consider further military action only if an acceptable agreement was not reached.

"It depends on whether or not they sign a very strong agreement," Trump said. He added, "The answer is highly unlikely it's going to be necessary. They're a failing nation. It just came out, you saw this year, 301 per cent inflation." He further claimed that US military action had already caused serious damage to Iran's military and economic position.

ALSO READ: Iran Threatens Retaliation Beyond Middle East With 'No Geographical Limit' Warning As Trump Mulls New Strikes "I would, if necessary, but we hit them really hard. I hit them so hard. You don’t know how hard I hit them. So it's highly unlikely I'll have to," Trump said. He added, "They’re withering away financially. We've hit them militarily. We could finish them off."

Iran Warns US To Accept Its Peace Conditions Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has urged Washington to accept Tehran's proposal and agree to end hostilities across all fronts. He warned that the US must choose between negotiations and further conflict. In a post on X, Araghchi referred to the proposal and said that Iran was still willing to move forward if its conditions were accepted.

"American voters have made their choice. Time for the White House to make its own. Our 2-day proposal stands: meet the requirements, including end to war on all fronts, and you will see results. Or choose war, and see our alert and battle-hardened Warriors rain down hell," Araghchi wrote on X.

American voters have made their choice. Time for the White House to make its own. Our 2-day proposal stands: meet the requirements, including end to war on all fronts, and you will see results. Or choose war, and see our alert and battle-hardened Warriors rain down hell. — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) November 8, 2026 Oil Prices Fall After Trump's Remarks Trump's remarks have also affected global oil markets, with crude prices falling after he indicated that fresh attacks on Iran were unlikely if diplomatic efforts continued/ According to Reuters, Brent crude futures dropped by nearly 1 per cent, falling 84 cents to around USD 97.48 per barrel. The decline came as traders reacted to the possibility of reduced military tensions in the Middle East. What Happens Next? The next step will depend on whether Washington and Tehran can reach an understanding over the proposed nuclear agreement and each other’s conditions for ending the conflict. While Trump's latest statement indicates that the US may hold back from launching fresh strikes, his warning that military action remains an option suggests that the conflict is yet to be settled at large.

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