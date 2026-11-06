Iran-US War: Iran has sent a new nuclear proposal to the United States through Qatar as diplomatic efforts to end the ongoing war continue. However, Tehran has made it clear that it will not hold talks with Washington or reopen the Strait of Hormuz until the US meets its seven demands, which include lifting sanctions, releasing frozen Iranian assets and paying war reparations. The development comes as mediators work to prevent the conflict from escalating further.

Iran Sets Seven Conditions For Talks According to Reuters, a senior Iranian official stated that Tehran wants Washington to meet its seven demands before any talks on the nuclear issue can begin. The official said the US is reviewing the proposal but did not share further details. Earlier on Thursday, Iran's top security official, Mohsen Rezaei also stressed that Iran will not begin negotiations with the US until Washington agrees to its seven conditions. He made this statement during a visit to Russia.

"On the issue of diplomacy, we have announced seven conditions to the Americans. As long as they ‌do ⁠not execute our seven conditions, we will neither open the Strait of Hormuz nor have negotiations," Rezaei said. Iran's demands include lifting US sanctions, releasing frozen Iranian money and paying war reparations. However, the US has said that nuclear issues must be included in the first round of negotiations.

ALSO READ: Iran Mocks JD Vance After He Blames War For Trump's Midterm Loss: 'Why Not Say This To Your Boss?' Mediators Step Up Efforts To End War Meanwhile, mediators, including Qatar are increasing their efforts to bring an end to the war between Tehran and Washington as there are concerns that fighting could start again. Earlier on Tuesday. US President Donald Trump said that he could not rule out restarting military operations after the elections. Iran has also warned that it could launch wider attacks if the conflict begins again.

Iran Claims To Shoot Down US Drone Earlier on Thursday, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force claimed that it had shot down a fifth US MQM-170 reconnaissance drone over Qeshm Island. Iranian state media reported that the drone was brought down using advanced electronic warfare systems. However, the claim could not be independently verified. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also held separate phone conversations with foreign ministers from several countries, including the UAE, Pakistan, Oman, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Turkiye and Cyprus.

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