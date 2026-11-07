Iran on Saturday warned the US that its armed forces are stronger and better prepared than before the war began in February. An Iranian Army spokesperson said Tehran could target American military bases without geographical restrictions if Washington launches fresh attacks. The warning comes as US President Donald Trump continues to threaten further military action against Iran after recently concluded midterm elections, while Qatar is urging both countries to reach a peace agreement.

Iran Says Its Military Is Stronger Than Before Iranian Army spokesperson Mohammad Akraminia stated that the country's armed forces had gained experience from direct confrontations with the US and Israel. He claimed that Iranian forces were now on higher alert and had greater strength and confidence than when the war started. He reiterated that the Strait of Hormuz would be reopened only if the US accepted Iran's seven conditions.

"Today, the Islamic Republic's armed forces... having gained experience from direct confrontation with the United States and the Israeli regime, are on higher alert and are stronger than they were at the beginning of the war. They now possess greater motivation, commitment, and self-confidence," he said.

ALSO READ: Iran Sends Fresh Nuclear Proposal To US Via Qatar, Sets Seven Conditions For Peace Talks Akraminia also warned that Iran could target US military bases even outside the Middle East if Washington attacked the country again. He said the response would follow the orders of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei. "Under the order of the Supreme Leader, the response of the armed forces will be immediate, effective, and without geographical limitations," he added.

Trump Warns Of Further Military Action The warning from Tehran came after Trump repeated his threats against Iran. Earlier on Friday, Trump said Washington was prepared to launch another military operation if needed. "We're building more weapons right now in our military than we've ever built before. If we have to do the rest of the Iran thing, we're very much locked and loaded," he said. Trump also said he was still unsure about launching another attack but did not rule out the possibility.

VIDEO | Florida: President Trump says US has made progress with Iran, claims no American casualties in seven months of war with Iran. (Source: RAPID RESPONSE 47/X) (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/5USwFhoRGT — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 7, 2026 Qatar Calls For Peace Between US And Iran Meanwhile, Qatar has urged Washington and Tehran to work towards ending the conflict through diplomacy. Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani made the appeal during a public interaction at Oxford University on Friday. He said both sides should not wait for the perfect opportunity to reach a peace agreement. "We will never have a perfect peace deal but you can't wait for that perfect moment," Sheikh Mohammed said, as reported by Al Jazeera. His remarks came after Trump confirmed that his administration had opened communication with Iranian representatives.

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