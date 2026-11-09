Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has admitted that he was unfaithful to his wife and has issued an apology to his family and employees. His statement comes as the chipmaker company begins an independent investigation into reports linking him to Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman suspected by US intelligence agencies of working for Beijing. The controversy has also raised questions about possible national security risks and the safety of sensitive information linked to Nvidia.

Jensen Huang Admits To Affair According to an email sent to Nvidia employees, Huang accepted responsibility for his personal actions and admitted that he had hurt his wife and children. He expressed regret over his behaviour and said there was no excuse for what had happened. In his message, Huang wrote, "I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry," Axios reported.

He also spoke about the support he had received from his family throughout his life. Huang said that he had failed to give them the honesty and loyalty they deserved. He added that an apology alone could not repair the damage and said he hoped to rebuild his family's trust with time.

ALSO READ: From Immigration Policy Architect To White House Chief Of Staff: Stephen Miller's Controversial Rise Under Trump Nvidia Board Orders Independent Investigation Meanwhile, Nvidia's board of directors has announced an independent investigation into reports that the CEO may have been targeted by a foreign intelligence operation. The decision follows media reports claiming that Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman also known as Huang Le, had developed a close relationship with Jensen Huang.

US intelligence officials have suspected Alice Huang of working on behalf of the Chinese government. She is also linked to Megaspeed, a Singapore-based data centre company. Nvidia's board said it would examine the available information to understand whether the reported relationship had created any security risks.

In its statement, the board said, "While the Board has no reason to believe that either national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised, the Board's inquiry will examine all available information." Huang has also responded to the national security concerns and said he supports the board's decision and is ready to cooperate throughout the investigation.

Who Is Alice Huang? According to a report by The New York Times, US intelligence agencies had been monitoring Alice Huang and believed she was acting on behalf of the Chinese government. The report claimed that intelligence officials had identified communications between Alice Huang and an American citizen. The person's identity was reportedly established as Huang through a process known as unmasking. However, there is no confirmed information about what sensitive material she may have shared with Beijing.

Trump Reacts To Controversy US President Donald Trump has also commented on the issue. When asked about Huang, Trump said he had not spoken to him since the reports emerged. However, he described Huang positively and acknowledged his contribution to the American technology industry.

Trump told reporters, "I just know he's a fine person, but you never know what's going on."When asked whether he regretted not acting on the intelligence earlier, Trump replied, "No, I don't think so. I think he's an honourable guy."

Q: NVidia is investigating Jensen Huang‘s relationship with Chinese spy. Do you wish you acted on the intelligence when you were briefed? Trump: No. I don’t think so. I think he probably has an excuse for it. Q: Should he stay on as CEO? Trump: Yeah https://t.co/c4OXJofYYd — Acyn (@Acyn) November 8, 2026 ALSO READ: 'No More AI, SI Is Better': Elon Musk Says SpaceXAI Will Be Renamed SpaceXSI Amid Trump's 'Super Intelligence' Push You May Also Like To Watch: