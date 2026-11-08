A new research report has raised concerns about how TikTok content creators allegedly use coded language and viral videos to attract young women and teenage girls towards the online adult-content industry. TikTok is facing renewed criticism following a report alleging that its platform is being used to promote OnlyFans and encourage young women to enter the online adult-content business.

The research, titled TikTok-to-OnlyFans Pipeline, was conducted by the Centre to End All Sexual Exploitation (CEASE) in the UK and the Australian advocacy group Collective Shout. Researchers examined the content posted by prominent creators, often referred to as 'sexfluencers', and tracked how TikTok's recommendation algorithm directed users towards similar material.

Coded Language Used To Promote Adult Content

Although TikTok prohibits direct promotion and links to OnlyFans, some creators reportedly use emojis, indirect references and suggestive gestures to advertise adult content on other platforms.

Researchers found that creators frequently incorporated promotional messages into popular video formats, including 'Get Ready With Me' (GRWM) clips.

Some allegedly used expressions such as 'corn' instead of 'porn', alongside specific emojis, to avoid automated content moderation.

Wealth And Financial Freedom Used As Promotional Tools

The report also highlighted how some creators portray selling sexual content online as an attractive route to financial independence.

Videos reportedly showcase earnings, expensive lifestyles and claims of financial freedom, presenting OnlyFans as an opportunity to escape unemployment and financial hardship.

Researchers warned that such messaging could create unrealistic expectations among young audiences by presenting the adult-content industry as an easy path to wealth, independence and success.

TikTok Responds To Allegations

Responding to the findings, a TikTok spokesperson said the platform strictly prohibits the sharing or display of sexual content.

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The company also maintained that it uses advanced technology to enforce its community guidelines and has systems designed to prevent age-inappropriate material from reaching teenage users.

Previous Safety Concerns Raised By Employees

The latest allegations come amid wider questions about TikTok's child-safety practices.

An NPR report published last month detailed federal court depositions from March 2026, which reportedly revealed that TikTok employees had repeatedly raised concerns with management about risks involving minors.

These concerns included exposure to suicide-related material and the potential sexual exploitation of children.

The report also highlighted internal concerns about paid access to livestreams featuring minors and questions surrounding the platform's approach to assessing users' ages.

Growing Questions Over Social Media Accountability

The findings have renewed debate about the responsibility of social media companies to protect young users from potentially harmful online content.

While TikTok maintains that it has safeguards against sexually explicit and age-inappropriate material, researchers argue that coded promotional techniques and algorithm-driven recommendations could make enforcement more difficult.

The controversy has once again placed the spotlight on the need for stronger age protections, effective content moderation and greater accountability from digital platforms.

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