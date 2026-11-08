New Zealand Election: New Zealand's general election, held on Saturday has ended without a clear winner. This has left the country waiting to find out who will form the next government. While the initial counting has given the current centre-right coalition a narrow lead, the result is far from final. Nearly 4 lakh votes are still to be counted, and these could change the balance of power in Parliament. The official results are expected on November 27.

Election Results So Far The provisional results show that the ruling coalition, made up of the National Party, ACT Party and New Zealand First, has secured 67 seats in a Parliament with 131 seats. National has won 42 seats, while ACT has received 13 and New Zealand First has secured 12. This gives the three parties a narrow chance of continuing in government as at least 66 seats are needed to secure a simple majority. However, their lead is not secure as a large number of ballots are yet to be included in the final tally.

Special Votes And Their Significance According to local media reports, around 3,99,365 ballots, making up nearly 14 per cent of the total vote, are still waiting to be counted. These are known as special votes. They include votes cast by people living overseas and those who voted outside their registered electoral areas. These votes have often favoured left-leaning parties in previous elections. In 2023, the final count helped Te Pati Maori gain two additional seats and the Green Party gain one, while National lost two seats.

🇳🇿 New Zealand LUXON: PATHWAY — BUT “TOO CLOSE TO CALL.” Election night. National claims a route to government. Result still hanging. Razor-thin race. Minor parties hold the knife. Who forms the next Wellington government? https://t.co/ItTyvDqohK — Silent Politics◾️ (@silentpolitics1) November 7, 2026 New Zealand election results simplified for non-NZers. The left tried to “cheat” the electoral system using a loophole, so the right decided to do the same. The two tactics cancelled out, and now the left are complaining about how unfair it is that they didn’t get away with it. https://t.co/7c4IQsI0on — Peter McCaffrey (@peteremcc) November 7, 2026 ALSO READ: Big Political Shift In Israel: Netanyahu's Largest Bloc Snubbed As Gadi Eisenkot Gets First Chance To Form Government Who Is Qiulae Wong And Why Is She Important? If a similar pattern emerges this time, Labour, led by Chris Hipkins, along with the Greens and Te Pati Maori, could benefit from the final count. On the other hand, the Opportunity Party could also become an important player in government formation. The party has secured around 6 per cent of the party vote and is on course to enter Parliament for the first time, with seven seats in the initial results.

Its leader, Qiulae Wong, could emerge as a key figure in the coalition negotiations. A former sustainable-business consultant, Wong took charge of the decade-old party in November 2025. Prime Minister Christopher Luxon had earlier ruled out working with the Opportunity Party.

New Zealand To See Delay In Govt Formation Political negotiations are expected to begin after the final results are announced on November 27. Parties may form a coalition or enter into confidence and supply agreements. In the supply arrangement, smaller parties support a government on important votes without necessarily joining the Cabinet.

Both Luxon and Hipkins have said they will wait for the final count before starting discussions. Hipkins has expressed hope that a new government can be formed before Christmas. Until then, the existing National-led coalition will continue as a caretaker government. While it can handle routine matters, it is expected to consult the incoming government before taking major decisions.

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