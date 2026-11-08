A Diwali event in Seattle, US faced disruption on Saturday (local time) after a group of far-right protesters, led by activist Jake Lang, arrived with anti-Hindu messages. The incident has drawn strong criticism from US Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal and Indian-American community leaders, who condemned the racist slogans and expressed concern over the targeting of Hindu Americans during a religious celebration.

Jake Lang Targets Hindus The protesters carried placards with anti-Hindu slogans, including "Deport All Dot Heads" and "Stop Hindu Replacement of Christians". Some people who were there to attend the celebration confronted the protesters and stopped them from disrupting the event. Following the incident, Lang shared pictures of the protest on X and posted abusive comments against Hindus.

We were just ASSAULTED by dozens of ANTIFA & HINDUS @ the Seattle Diwali Festival!!!! I guess they didn’t like our “Deport All Dot Heads” sign!!! 🇮🇳✈️ Hindus flipped Texas blue. Fuck them. https://t.co/mS3oBdEAYZ — Jake Lang - January 6 Political Prisoner 🇺🇸 (@JakeLang) November 8, 2026 He also accused the Hindu community of helping Democrats gain support in Texas. He wrote on X, “We were just ASSAULTED by dozens of ANTIFA & HINDUS @ the Seattle Diwali Festival!!! I guess they didn’t like our “Deport All Dot Heads” sign!!! Hindus flipped Texas blue. Fuck them.” ALSO READ: Shehbaz Sharif's Rare Diwali Message Praises Hindus Amid Minority Rights Concerns In Pakistan

Pramila Jayapal Condemns Incident The incident has sparked anger among Indian-American community members and leaders, who strongly criticised the use of racial slurs and anti-Hindu messages at a religious celebration. US Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal strongly criticised the disruption and described the protesters' actions as racist and unacceptable.

In a post on X, she said, "I am beyond disgusted by this vile and racist display. Diwali is an important holiday and our community should feel safe to celebrate it. This hateful display has no place in our city or this country."

I am beyond disgusted by this vile and racist display. Diwali is an important holiday and our community should feel safe to celebrate it. This hateful display has no place in our city or this country. — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) November 8, 2026 Indian-American businessman Ajay Jain Bhutoria also condemned the incident. He called the protesters' actions an example of hatred and bigotry, saying that racial attacks against Hindus and Indian immigrants should not be accepted in the United States. He wrote on X, "Absolutely disgusting. Jake Lang and Thomas Allen storming a peaceful Diwali celebration in Seattle with signs reading "Deport All Dot Heads" and "Stop Hindu Replacement of Christians" is pure hate and bigotry. Diwali is a festival of light, family, and joy not a threat. Targeting Hindu Americans and Indian immigrants with racial slurs and conspiracy rhetoric has no place in this country. We stand against this racism and for the right of every American to celebrate their heritage freely. #StopAsian Hate."

CoHNA Issues Community Alert Meanwhile, the Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) has urged people in Seattle and nearby areas to remain alert while attending Diwali celebrations. The organisation said the protesters had interrupted a Hindu celebration where children were performing. It also warned that the activists had announced plans to disrupt other celebrations.

🚨 Community Alert for Seattle and surrounding areas! 🚨 Hinduphobic bigotry on open display as activists Jake Lang and Thomas Allen burst in to disrupt a Hindu Diwali celebration where children are performing, holding signs such as “Deport all Dotheads” and “Stop Hindu Replacement of Christians”. Thankfully, there were others who didn’t tolerate this and removed them from the premises. We condemn such actions and advise community members to stay vigilant while celebrating Diwali, as these activists have announced plans to disrupt other celebrations. @SeattlePD @FBI — CoHNA (Coalition of Hindus of North America) (@CoHNAOfficial) November 8, 2026 ALSO READ: Trump Gets Hanuman Chalisa As Gift During Diwali Celebrations At White House With Indian-Americans



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