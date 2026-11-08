Diwali is being celebrated on Sunday, November 8, 2026. In New Delhi, the main Lakshmi Puja Muhurat runs from 5:54 PM to 7:50 PM IST during Pradosh Kaal, which runs from 5:31 PM to 8:09 PM. The five-day Diwali festivities began with Dhanteras on November 6 and conclude with Bhai Dooj on November 11, 2026.

Celebrated with great joy and devotion, Diwali is one of the most significant Hindu festivals. On this occasion, devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha together to seek prosperity, wealth and wisdom. The festival also marks Lord Rama's return to Ayodhya after completing 14 years of exile.

Here, you can check the city-wise Lakshmi Puja timings, Amavasya Tithi and the step-by-step rituals to perform Diwali Puja. When Is Diwali In 2026? Tithi And Shubh Muhurat According to Drik Panchang, Diwali falls on Kartik Amavasya. This year it will be celebrated on 8th October. Here are the auspicious timings: Event Timings Pradosh Kaal 05:31 PM to 08:09 PM Vrishabha Kaal 05:54 PM to 07:50 PM Amavasya Tithi Begins 11:27 AM on Nov 08, 2026 Amavasya Tithi Ends 12:31 PM on Nov 09, 2026 Lakshmi Puja Muhurat 05:54 PM to 07:50 PM Note: Check your local panchang calendar to know the exact timings based on your city.

Every year, the festival of light is celebrated with great enthusiasm (Image: Pexels) City-Wise Lakshmi Puja Muhurat For Diwali 2026 Lakshmi Puja is performed in the evening during Pradosh Kaal, roughly the first two and a half hours after sunset, ideally while the fixed (Sthir) Vrishabha lagna is rising. Worship during a fixed lagna is believed to make Goddess Lakshmi's blessings stay in the home. Here is the city-wise Lakshmi puja muhurat timings according to Drik Panchang: City Time Pune 06:24 PM to 08:24 PM New Delhi 05:54 PM to 07:50 PM Chennai 06:07 PM to 08:09 PM Jaipur 06:03 PM to 07:59 PM Hyderabad 06:07 PM to 08:08 PM Gurgaon 05:55 PM to 07:51 PM Chandigarh 05:52 PM to 07:46 PM Kolkata 05:20 PM to 07:18 PM Mumbai 06:27 PM to 08:27 PM Bengaluru 06:17 PM to 08:20 PM Ahmedabad 06:22 PM to 08:20 PM Noida 05:54 PM to 07:49 PM ALSO READ: Dhanteras 2026: Date, Shubh Muhurat, 5 Lucky Items To Buy And What Not To Buy On This Festival Step-By-Step Lakshmi Puja Vidhi At Home For Diwali Here are a few steps that you can follow while performing the Lakshmi Puja at home:

1. During the evening puja, Sprinkle Gangajal around the house and puja area.

2. Place a red cloth on a raised wooden stool in the north-east (Ishan) or east.

3. In the centre of the chowki, place the new idol of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha, with pictures of Lord Kuber and Goddess Saraswati. Place a kalash (water, betel nut, coin, mango leaves, coconut), a silver/copper coin, account books, and the key of the safe on the puja altar too.

4. Invoke divine energies with simple mantras like Om Shreem Hreem Shree Mahalaxmiyei Namah.

5. Offer kheer, lotus flowers, batasha, coriander seeds and a silver coin.

6. Then perform deepdam by lighting 13 or 26 lamps starting from the puja room to outer entrances.

7. Keep the main door open or lit with lamps at night for Goddess Lakshmi's arrival.

ALSO READ: Why Do People Light A Diya For Yamraj On Dhanteras? The Story May Surprise You 5 Essential Samagri Items You Cannot Miss For Lakshmi Puja Here are the five essential items that you need while conducting the Lakshmi puja that you cannot miss: Item Significance Lotus Flowers (Kamal Gatta) Signifies purity and pleases Mahalakshmi. Coriander Seeds (Sabut Dhania) Symbol of wealth retention. Khel-Batasha Symbol of harvest celebration. Earthen Diyas & Mustard Oil/Ghee Used for illumination and dispelling negativity. Silver Coin (Sikka) Features Lakshmi-Ganesha impression; attracts prosperity and auspiciousness. FAQs 1. What is the exact date of Diwali 2026? Diwali will be celebrated on Sunday, November 8, 2026, as the Amavasya Tithi coincides with Pradosh Kaal on this evening.

2. Why is Lakshmi Puja done during Pradosh Kaal? Pradosh Kaal begins after sunset and lasts for approximately 2 hours and 24 minutes. Performing Lakshmi Puja during this time when Vrishabha Lagna prevails is believed to bring stable wealth to households.