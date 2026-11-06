Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, marks the beginning of five-day Diwali festivities. This year, the festival falls on 6th November, 2026. On this day, Hindus traditionally buy gold, silver, and utensils to invite Lord Kubera's and Goddess Lakshmi blessings into the household

The auspicious time to buy these items is 05:32 PM to 08:09 PM, and the Dhanteras puja muhurat starts from 06:02 PM to 07:57 PM. These purchases are deeply rooted in Hindu traditions and are believed to symbolically and spiritually prepare the home for the Diwali festivities. Let's look at the 5 things that are considered auspicious to buy on this day and what not to buy. Dhanteras 2026: Date And Shubh Muhurat According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for this day are: Event / Timing Date And Time Trayodashi Tithi Begins Nov 06, 2026 at 10:30 AM Trayodashi Tithi Ends Nov 07, 2026 at 10:47 AM Pradosh Kaal (Best Time To Shop) 05:32 PM to 08:09 PM (Nov 06, 2026) Dhanteras Puja Muhurat 06:02 PM to 07:57 PM (Nov 06, 2026) 5 Auspicious Things To Buy On Dhanteras 2026 For Prosperity Here are five auspicious things one must buy on Dhanteras to bring wealth, prosperity and happiness in the household: 1. Gold and Silver (Coins or Jewellery): Buying precious metals like gold or silver on Dhanteras represents permanent wealth, stability and prosperity. Silver or gold coins having the image of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha are especially favoured for their auspiciousness.

2. Brass, Copper, Or Bronze Utensils: Buying brass, copper or bronze utensils on Dhanteras is considered auspicious. Copper represents purity, vitality, and the ability to conduct divine energy, while brass symbolises prosperity, knowledge, and positivity. Pro-Tip: One should never bring empty utensils into the home. It is recommended to fill them with water before stepping inside. 3. A New Broom (Jhadu): A broom is considered the abode of Goddess Lakshmi and is also a symbol of cleanliness. Buying a broom on Dhanteras symbolises removing financial blockages, debt, and negativity from the household. 4. Gomti Chakra And Kuber Yantra: These spiritual tools are beleieved to attract wealth and prosperity. Gomti Chakras are the shell stones that originate from the Gomti River. Placing them inside the home brings peace and stability. 5. Earthen Diyas (Clay Lamps): Buying thirteen diyas on Dhanteras and lighting them on the same night is believed to remove evil spirits. ALSO READ: Who Is Lord Dhanvantari? The Story, Significance, And Mantras Of The Hindu God Of Medicine Buying precious metals like gold or silver on Dhanteras represents permanent wealth, stability and prosperity (Image: Pexels) 5 Things You Must Avoid Buying On Dhanteras Here are the five things one must avoid buying on Dhanteras: 1. Iron And Steel Products: Iron is ruled by Rahu and Saturn in Vedic astrology. Buying items made of these materials is believed to bring difficulties and challenges in life.



2. Black Items: In Hindu festivals, the colour black is associated with sadness and negativity. So, one must avoid buying black clothes, footwear, or home decor on this festive day.

3. Sharp Objects: Avoid buying anything sharp, as sharp tools represent arguments and breaking bonds with good luck. It is advised to buy sharp items before or after Dhanteras. 4. Glassware And Ceramic Products: In Vedic astrology, glass is associated with Rahu. Because of its sensitivity (as it breaks easily), it represents financial stability. 5. Gifting Items To Others On the Same Day: Dhanteras is the day when people buy items to invite Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity, into the house. ALSO READ: Which Hindu Gods And Goddesses Should Not Be Placed Together In A Home Temple? So, gifting money, gold, or major items on this specific day is believed to transfer your luck away. That is why if you really want to gift someone something give them on Diwali instead. Auspicious Items To Buy Things You Should Avoid Gold and Silver (Sustained Wealth) Iron and Steel (Brings bad luck / Rahu influence) Brass or Copper Utensils (Health / Lord Dhanvantari) Black Colored Items Broom (Jhadu) (Removes poverty / brings Lakshmi) Glassware & Sharp Objects (Scissors, Knives) Gomti Chakra & Kuber Yantra (Divine Protection) Gifting Items Away (Don't leak home wealth) Clay Diyas (Purity & Light) Buying Vehicles on Credit (Clear dues first) FAQs 1. Can we buy steel on Dhanteras? No, pure steel utensils should not be bought on Dhanteras because steel contains iron that represents Rahu in Vedic astrology. Choose brass, copper, or silver instead.

2. What is the most important thing to buy if on a budget? Coriander seeds and a broom. Both cost very little but carry immense spiritual significance.