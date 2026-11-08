- PM Modi continues his tradition of celebrating Diwali with security personnel.
- He highlighted the region's progress from Naxal violence towards development.
- PM Modi also extended Diwali greetings to people across the country.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bastar on Sunday, continuing his tradition of spending the festival with India's armed forces. During the visit, he also warned against the continued threat of 'Dimagi Naxals', saying that while armed Naxalites had been eliminated from forests, those spreading opposition to the Constitution and democracy remained a concern.
PM Modi Celebrates Diwali With Security Personnel
Addressing the soldiers, PM Modi described this year's Diwali as a special occasion. He highlighted that India had achieved a major milestone in its decades-long fight against Naxalism and Maoist violence. He said this was the first Diwali when every district in the country was free from Naxalism and millions of people had overcome the fear of such violence. Crediting security personnel for this achievement, he praised their courage and sacrifices and said he had come to celebrate the festival with them.
#WATCH | Bastar, Chhattisgarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Diwali in 2026 is truly special. After 40–50 years, such a Diwali has come for you. This is the first Diwali when the country has won its decades-long battle against Naxalism and Maoist terror. This is the first Diwali when every district of the country is free from Naxalism. This is the first Diwali when crores of countrymen have overcome the fear of Naxalism. This is an extraordinary achievement, and a great deal of credit goes to you. It belongs to millions of brave men and women like you, our soldiers and security personnel. That is why I have come here today to celebrate Diwali with you." (Source: DD)— ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2026
PM Modi Thanks Soldiers
Speaking further, PM Modi said he had come on behalf of 140 crore Indians to thank them for their sacrifices, dedication and service to the nation. He stressed that strong internal security was essential for protecting the country from external threats and compared the role of security forces within the country to that of armed forces guarding the borders. He also praised their contribution to India's unity and integrity, saying the entire nation was proud of them.
"I have also come here on behalf of 140 crore countrymen to express our gratitude for your sacrifice, dedication and spirit of service. When a nation's internal security is strong, external enemies cannot succeed. However, when internal security is weakened, external enemies also begin to raise their heads. Therefore, the role played by our armed forces at the borders is the same role that all of you security personnel play within the country," PM Modi said.
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#WATCH | Bastar, Chhattisgarh | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "I have also come here on behalf of 140 crore countrymen to express our gratitude for your sacrifice, dedication and spirit of service. When a nation's internal security is strong, external enemies cannot succeed. However, when internal security is weakened, external enemies also begin to raise their heads. Therefore, the role played by our armed forces at the borders is the same role that all of you security personnel play within the country. You have made countless sacrifices for the unity and integrity of the nation. You have made immense personal sacrifices...Crores of countrymen are proud of you. With this sense of gratitude and belonging, I extend my heartfelt Diwali greetings to all of you, wherever you are stationed and standing guard." (Source: DD)— ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2026
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PM Modi On 'Dimagi Naxals'
PM Modi also warned that while armed Naxalites have been eliminated from several forest areas, the threat of 'Dimagi Naxals' continues. He stated that they have entered political parties and various organisations and are working to create opposition to the country's Constitution and democracy. "We must remember one thing. Naxalites have been eliminated, but the threat is not yet over. While armed Naxalites have been wiped out from the forests, 'Dimagi Naxals' have taken control of several organisations," PM Modi said.
#WATCH | Bastar, Chhattisgarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "We must remember one thing. Naxalites have been eliminated, but the threat is not yet over. While armed Naxalites have been wiped out from the forests, 'Dimagi Naxals' have taken control of several organisations. Even today, they are inciting people against the country's Constitution and democracy. These 'Dimagi Naxals' have also infiltrated several political parties and different organisations. We must identify them, defeat them and ensure the security of the nation." (Source: DD)— ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2026
He added, "Even today, they are inciting people against the country's Constitution and democracy. These 'Dimagi Naxals' have also infiltrated several political parties and different organisations. We must identify them, defeat them and ensure the security of the nation."
PM Modi Extends Diwali Greetings
Earlier in the day, PM Modi extended Diwali greetings to people across the country, wishing them happiness, peace and prosperity. In a post on X, he wrote, "Diwali wishes to everyone! Boundless Diwali wishes to my family members across the country." On Diwali eve too, PM Modi had shared a video message describing the festival as a symbol of India's determination to overcome darkness.
Diwali wishes to everyone! देशभर के अपने परिवारजनों को दीपावली की असीम शुभकामनाएं। https://t.co/RofjLf8x5i— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2026
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PM Modi's Annual Diwali Celebration Tradition
Since becoming Prime Minister in 2014, PM Modi has continued the tradition of celebrating Diwali with India's armed forces every year. Over the years, he has travelled to remote border areas, military camps and frontline locations to meet soldiers and acknowledge their service to the country. In 2014, during his first Diwali as PM, he had visited Siachen, the world's highest battlefield, to celebrate the festival with soldiers.
In 2015, he celebrated Diwali in Punjab, visiting three important war memorials, including Dograi, Barki and Asal Uttar to mark the 50th anniversary of the 1965 India-Pakistan war. In 2018, he celebrated the festival with Army and ITBP personnel in the snow-covered border region. In 2019, he visited Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir and met troops deployed along the Line of Control (LoC).
In 2020, PM Modi travelled to Longewala Post in Rajasthan, a location associated with India's 1971 war victory. In 2021, he celebrated Diwali with soldiers in Nowshera, Jammu and Kashmir, before visiting Kargil in 2022 to mark the festival with troops at the historic battlefield.
In 2023, he visited Lepcha in Himachal Pradesh to meet security personnel stationed in the Himalayan region. Similarly, in 2024, he celebrated Diwali at Lakki Nala in Gujarat's Sir Creek area with personnel from the BSF, Army, Navy and Air Force. Last year, PM Modi took the tradition to sea, celebrating Diwali aboard INS Vikrant in the Arabian Sea with Indian Navy personnel off the coast of Goa.