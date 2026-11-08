Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bastar on Sunday, continuing his tradition of spending the festival with India's armed forces. During the visit, he also warned against the continued threat of 'Dimagi Naxals', saying that while armed Naxalites had been eliminated from forests, those spreading opposition to the Constitution and democracy remained a concern.

Addressing the soldiers, PM Modi described this year's Diwali as a special occasion. He highlighted that India had achieved a major milestone in its decades-long fight against Naxalism and Maoist violence. He said this was the first Diwali when every district in the country was free from Naxalism and millions of people had overcome the fear of such violence. Crediting security personnel for this achievement, he praised their courage and sacrifices and said he had come to celebrate the festival with them.

#WATCH | Bastar, Chhattisgarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Diwali in 2026 is truly special. After 40–50 years, such a Diwali has come for you. This is the first Diwali when the country has won its decades-long battle against Naxalism and Maoist terror. This is the first Diwali when every district of the country is free from Naxalism. This is the first Diwali when crores of countrymen have overcome the fear of Naxalism. This is an extraordinary achievement, and a great deal of credit goes to you. It belongs to millions of brave men and women like you, our soldiers and security personnel. That is why I have come here today to celebrate Diwali with you." (Source: DD) — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2026

PM Modi Thanks Soldiers

Speaking further, PM Modi said he had come on behalf of 140 crore Indians to thank them for their sacrifices, dedication and service to the nation. He stressed that strong internal security was essential for protecting the country from external threats and compared the role of security forces within the country to that of armed forces guarding the borders. He also praised their contribution to India's unity and integrity, saying the entire nation was proud of them.

"I have also come here on behalf of 140 crore countrymen to express our gratitude for your sacrifice, dedication and spirit of service. When a nation's internal security is strong, external enemies cannot succeed. However, when internal security is weakened, external enemies also begin to raise their heads. Therefore, the role played by our armed forces at the borders is the same role that all of you security personnel play within the country," PM Modi said.