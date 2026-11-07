A day after Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi posted a video telling Union Home Minister Amit Shah, not to "confuse" PM Modi over his open-debate challenge on special intensive revision of voter rolls, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi accused Gandhi of having done "no homework" on SIR. Joshi on Saturday, in his reply to Rahul Gandhi's X post, said that, "Circulating cropped, out-of-context video of Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji shows only one thing— @RahulGandhi’s absolute lack of homework on SIR. Rahul ji, the confusion is clearly yours, not ours! When you win elections, the electoral process is acceptable; when you lose, the same process suddenly becomes questionable. Is this your understanding of democracy?"

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi Alleges 'Petrol Chori' As Karnataka Tests Reveal Up To 31.2% Ethanol In IOCL Fuel Sample Pralhad Joshi's Dig At Rahul Gandhi Over Debate Row Joshi also took a dig at Gandhi's losses in the 2014, 2019, and 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He questioned: since no SIR was conducted during those elections, would Gandhi blame himself for those defeats or "blame something else."

Circulating cropped, out-of-context video of Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji shows only one thing—@RahulGandhi’s absolute lack of homework on SIR. Rahul ji, the confusion is clearly yours, not ours! When you win elections, the electoral process is acceptable; when you lose, the same process suddenly becomes questionable. Is this your understanding of democracy? You lost the 2014, 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha elections even when no SIR was conducted. Will you take responsibility for those defeats or blame something else? And now, when Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji has openly challenged you to discuss SIR in Parliament and even offered a special session, why the hesitation. Enough of political theatrics, Rahul ji. Bring your arguments to Parliament and debate with facts. — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) November 6, 2026 Joshi Asks Rahul Gandhi To Debate With Facts Pralhad Joshi continued, "Enough of political theatrics, Rahul ji. Bring your arguments to Parliament and debate with facts," asserting that Amit Shah has already accepted his debate challenge and is willing to discuss it in Parliament. ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi Calls Out Amit Shah's 'U-Turn' On SIR Debate; Tells Him To Convince PM Modi For Open Discussion

What Did Rahul Gandhi Reply To Shah's Challenge? After Amit Shah reacted to Rahul Gandhi's open debate challenge to PM Modi and said they are ready to discuss everything in Parliament and also offered a special session if needed, the Congress leader had posted, "Amit Shah ji, don't confuse Modi ji. Just convince him to have an open debate with me. Any platform, any time. Don't be afraid."

What Is the Open Debate Row All About? A row began after Gandhi shared a poll on social media on Tuesday, asking young Indians whether they would like to see him debate PM Modi. He also tagged several senior BJP leaders, urging them to take up the proposal with the Prime Minister.

Amit Shah accepted the challenge and called on Gandhi to take the debate to Parliament. He added that the government would consider holding a special session if the Congress submitted a formal request.