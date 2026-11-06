Maharashtra Politics Shift: The meeting between NCP's (Ajit Pawar) senior leader, Praful Patel, and NCP (SP) veteran Sharad Pawar has led to speculations of a possible change in the political equation of Maharashtra. While the meeting was held in a hospital where Pawar was admitted following a chest infection, the timing has raised eyebrows. The reports suggest a possible merger of two factions of NCP, which could extend its support to the ruling NDA.

Infighting In NCP (Ajit Pawar) Within a few months of the death of senior leader Ajit Pawar, the senior leaders are reportedly feeling sidelined under the leadership of the late leader's wife and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar and his son Parth Pawar. Earlier this week, Praful Patel, along with other senior leaders, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. The senior leaders reportedly sought the finance ministry back from the home minister. Apart from this, they have also demanded transparency and more stake in the party's decision-making from the top brass.

ALSO READ: Mamata's TMC To Pawar's NCP And Now Omar Abdullah's NC: Decoding Similar Pattern Behind Rebellions In Regional Parties Will Sharad Pawar Support NDA? Sharad Pawar has been in the centre of Maharashtra's politics for the past six decades. Despite multiple setbacks and allegations, Pawar managed to remain in power in most parts of his career. While he was one of the key figures in the formation of the opposition's INDIA bloc, the reports suggest Pawar could rethink his strategy. Earlier in 2025, Pawar opposed Congress' demand for a special session of parliament over 'Operation Sindoor'.

Recent Support To NDA Apart from this, he also criticized Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena after it opposed the center's decision to send delegations to multiple countries. His daughter and senior NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule stated that her party will support the center in the controversial delimitation bill if it confirms that the seats in each state will be increased by 50 per cent.

The reports also suggest that Pawar could extend his support to NDA even if the NCP merger talks do not proceed. However, the move will significantly weaken the INDIA bloc both at the state and national levels. ALSO READ: NCP Faces Fresh Internal Rift As Senior Leader Challenges Sunetra Pawar's Appointment As Party Chief