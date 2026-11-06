Weather Update: India's weather is witnessing a sharp contrast this week, with Northwest, Central, and Western India staying largely dry while southern states brace for heavy rainfall. While Delhi-NCR is gearing up for a pleasant, rain-free Diwali under clear skies, southern states including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh are preparing for heavy rainfall accompanied by strong, gusty winds. Meanwhile, a fresh western disturbance is set to bring rain to the Western Himalayan region later in the week.

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Delhi Weather Forecast

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), weather conditions in the national capital will remain pleasant on Saturday, November 7, 2026.

Morning Fog and Clear Skies: Light to shallow fog is expected in several parts of the city during the early morning hours. However, as the day progresses, the sky will clear completely.

No Rain: The IMD has issued no weather warnings for any part of Delhi, meaning Diwali celebrations will remain undisturbed by rain.

Temperature Trend: Delhi's maximum temperature is expected to hover around 29 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature will settle around 16 degrees Celsius.

Wind Activity: Cool winds will blow from the northwest at 10 to 15 km per hour from 5:30 AM to 11:30 AM, adding a slight winter chill to the morning air before shifting direction in the evening.

Delhi-NCR 7-Day Weather Forecast

Cities adjacent to Delhi, including Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad, will experience a similar weather pattern.