- Delhi-NCR to enjoy clear skies, pleasant weather for Diwali celebrations.
- Southern states brace for heavy rainfall, gusty winds this week.
- Western Himalayan region expects rain from fresh Western Disturbance.
Weather Update: India's weather is witnessing a sharp contrast this week, with Northwest, Central, and Western India staying largely dry while southern states brace for heavy rainfall. While Delhi-NCR is gearing up for a pleasant, rain-free Diwali under clear skies, southern states including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh are preparing for heavy rainfall accompanied by strong, gusty winds. Meanwhile, a fresh western disturbance is set to bring rain to the Western Himalayan region later in the week.
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Delhi Weather Forecast
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), weather conditions in the national capital will remain pleasant on Saturday, November 7, 2026.
- Morning Fog and Clear Skies: Light to shallow fog is expected in several parts of the city during the early morning hours. However, as the day progresses, the sky will clear completely.
- No Rain: The IMD has issued no weather warnings for any part of Delhi, meaning Diwali celebrations will remain undisturbed by rain.
- Temperature Trend: Delhi's maximum temperature is expected to hover around 29 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature will settle around 16 degrees Celsius.
- Wind Activity: Cool winds will blow from the northwest at 10 to 15 km per hour from 5:30 AM to 11:30 AM, adding a slight winter chill to the morning air before shifting direction in the evening.
Delhi-NCR 7-Day Weather Forecast
Cities adjacent to Delhi, including Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad, will experience a similar weather pattern.
- November 6: Mainly clear sky with a maximum of 30 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 17 degrees Celsius (No warning).
- November 7: Shallow fog with a maximum of 29 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 16 degrees Celsius (No warning).
- November 8: Shallow fog with a maximum of 28 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 15 degrees Celsius (No warning).
- November 9: Moderate fog with a maximum of 28 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 15 degrees Celsius (No warning).
- November 10: Moderate fog with a maximum of 27 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 14 degrees Celsius (No warning).
- November 11: Moderate fog with a maximum of 27 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 15 degrees Celsius (No warning).
- November 12: Moderate fog with a maximum of 27 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 15 degrees Celsius (No warning).
IMD Weather Update For Other States
While Delhi-NCR will stay mostly dry, weather systems are expected to trigger rainfall and thunderstorms across multiple regions:
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- Heavy Rainfall: Heavy rainfall is forecast across Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Karaikal, Puducherry, Kerala, and Mahe. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal will witness widespread rainfall on November 7 and November 8.
- Thunderstorms and Strong Winds: Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds reaching 30 to 40 km per hour (with gusts up to 50 km per hour) are expected in parts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu.
- Northeast India: Rainfall activity is likely to increase across northeastern states starting November 8.
- Western Himalayan Region: A fresh Western Disturbance is forecast to bring rain to the region starting November 10.
(With Inputs From Jagran.com)