Diwali 2026: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended Diwali greetings to the people of the country, wishing them prosperity, happiness, and peace. In a video shared across the social media platforms, the prime minister stated that the festival is celebrated to fight against darkness (hopelessness). PM Modi, in an around one-minute-long video, asserted that he will celebrate the festival of lights with soldiers, as per his over a decade-old ritual.

Have a great Diwali! https://t.co/YbFVq7tHmx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2026 Diwali: PM Modi's Video Message In his video message, PM Modi stated that just like the citizens, he also celebrates the festival of lights with great enthusiasm. "May this festival and the time ahead bring happiness, peace and prosperity into your lives," the prime minister stated. PM Modi further stated that he will continue to follow his ritual of celebrating Diwali with the soldiers of the nation, a gesture to support their bravery. "As you know, it is my annual tradition to spend the festival with the brave soldiers of our country, and I will continue that tradition this year as well," PM Modi stated.

ALSO READ: When Shah Rukh Khan Celebrated His First Diwali At Mannat Watching DDLJ By Candlelight Diwali To Be Celebrated On Nov 8 India is set to celebrate the festival of lights on November 8 (Sunday). While a grand deepotsava has been organized in Ayodhya, the citizens in other parts will also celebrate by lighting diyas and bursting crackers. Amid the worsened air quality, the Delhi High Court has also allowed the bursting of green crackers in the national capital with certain restrictions.

The Ministry of Railways has stepped up its preparation measures for the Diwali and Chhath festive rush in Delhi as a huge number of people are travelling to their homes. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday reviewed train operations, war room preparations, and crowd management from the Railway Board War Room at Rail Bhawan, Delhi.

ALSO READ: Surat Businessman's Diwali Bonus To Employees Wins Hearts, Gives Over Rs 1 Lakh Cash Each To 20 Workers As Gift Calling the season a sacred festive period, Vaishnaw said officials have been instructed to strictly look after smooth and safe passenger travel, as it is a peak traffic season for the railways. As a crowd-control measure, holding areas have been established at approx.