Diwali 2026 Dry Day: Liquor shops across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and several other states will remain closed on Sunday, November 8, for Diwali. According to excise department guidelines, the dry-day restriction applies to all government, private, and model shops, prohibiting the sale of country liquor, English liquor and beer. The move aims to preserve the religious and national significance of the festival.

Under excise department guidelines, regular pubs, bars, and restaurants across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and the National Capital Region (NCR) are restricted from serving alcohol throughout the day. However, there is an exemption:

Delhi: Holders of L-15 and L-15F licences are permitted to serve alcohol to guests staying in their rooms through room service.

Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra: Four- and five-star hotels holding special licences may serve alcohol to guests staying in their rooms via room service.

Public Bar Areas: The public bar areas in these hotels must remain strictly closed.

List Of Dry Days Ahead

The dry days for the remainder of the year are:

Delhi: November 8 (Diwali), November 24 (Guru Nanak Jayanti), and December 25 (Christmas).

November 8 (Diwali), November 24 (Guru Nanak Jayanti), and December 25 (Christmas). Uttar Pradesh: November 8 (Diwali), November 24 (Guru Nanak Jayanti), and December 25 (Christmas), with liquor vends shut statewide.

November 8 (Diwali), November 24 (Guru Nanak Jayanti), and December 25 (Christmas), with liquor vends shut statewide. Maharashtra: November 8 (Diwali), when liquor stores, wine shops, and public bars will remain closed.

November 8 (Diwali), when liquor stores, wine shops, and public bars will remain closed. Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Other States: Vends will remain shut on November 8 for Diwali.

Liquor outlets will operate during normal business hours on Dhanteras, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj, as these occasions are not designated as dry days.