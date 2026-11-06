The Delhi High Court on Friday observed that the Bollywood film "Doosra" prima facie violated cricketer Sourav Ganguly's personality rights but refused to interfere with the theatrical screening of the movie that was released last month on October 23. A lawsuit was filed by Ganguly and Luv Films LLP, which is producing the biopic of the former cricket captain.

Defendants Prima Facie Commercially Exploited Ganguly's Identity: HC Passing an interim order, Justice Tejas Karia asked the filmmakers to add an appropriate disclaimer in the movie and also furnish a bank guarantee of Rs 2 crore. The film is not confined to the depiction of historical events, and the defendants prima facie commercially exploited Ganguly's identity and persona, the judge said.

ALSO READ: Why Is Sourav Ganguly Opposing Doosra? All About Personality Rights Dispute And His Biopic Dada Earlier on October 29, the High Court asked Ganguly to identify specific portions of the film "Doosra" that allegedly infringe his personality rights. Justice Tejas Karia directed the defendants to submit a pen drive containing the movie. What Is The Case? "Doosra" is stated to be a fictional story of a middle-class Rajasthani girl who is inspired by certain sporting events involving the cricketer. Ganguly and Luv Films LLP alleged that the film infringed the former Indian captain's personality rights.

"Prepare a table with time stamp of the objectionable scene and narration of the objections. We will see it over the weekend and we will hear you," the court stated. ALSO READ: IPL 2027: Delhi Capitals Strengthen Coaching Team With Appointment Of Former Sri Lankan Fast Bowling Great The court asked the plaintiffs to submit the manuscript of their upcoming movie "Dada" in a sealed envelope, and also specify how the defendant's film was violating the contractual rights. The plaintiffs' counsel pressed for interim relief of an injunction against the defendants even after the release of "Doosra" in theatres last week.

"It is all about Sourav Ganguly's life. His image has been badly exploited without consent.. After intermission, it is all about the (2002) NatWest match," the counsel submitted. Senior counsel, appearing for the defendants, said they took due permission from the authorities holding the copyright over the clips of the sporting event. (With PTI Inputs)