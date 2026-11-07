With Diwali and Chhath Puja approaching, railway stations are witnessing increased passenger movement as people travel to their hometowns for the festive celebrations. Amid the rush, Indian Railways has stepped up security checks and warned passengers against carrying firecrackers, explosives and other inflammable materials on trains or railway premises.

The restriction is aimed at preventing fire-related accidents, particularly during the festive season when trains and railway stations experience heavy footfall. Passengers have been advised to check their luggage carefully before boarding, as carrying prohibited materials can invite legal action.

ALSO READ: Delhi Steps Up Prep For Diwali-Chhath Rush: 18,000 Special Trains Announced, Holding Areas Set Up At 20 Stations, 700 AI Cameras Installed Firecrackers, Petrol, Gas Cylinders: Items Banned On Trains According to railway authorities, passengers cannot carry firecrackers, sparklers, rockets and other explosive materials in passenger coaches or through railway parcel services. Other prohibited or hazardous items include: - Petrol, diesel and kerosene - Gas cylinders - Inflammable liquids and explosives - Fireworks and firecrackers - Other dangerous substances that could cause fires or accidents North Western Railway has also intensified checks at stations, trains and parcel offices. Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP) and railway staff are using CCTV surveillance, baggage scanners and dog squads to identify prohibited materials. What Is The Penalty For Carrying Firecrackers On Trains In 2026? Carrying dangerous or inflammable materials on trains is punishable under the Railways Act, 1989. However, the penalty provisions have undergone changes following the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, 2026.

Under Section 164 of the Railways Act, unlawfully carrying dangerous goods can attract imprisonment of up to three years, a fine of up to Rs 1,000, or both. Separately, the amended Section 165 provides for a minimum penalty of Rs 10,000 for unlawfully bringing offensive goods onto railway premises for transport, along with liability for any loss, injury or damage caused. Failure to remove the goods or pay the penalty can lead to court proceedings and, in default, imprisonment of up to one year or a fine of at least Rs 10,000, or both.

RPF Steps Up Security Checks Ahead Of Diwali And Chhath Railway authorities have introduced higher checks and inspections to make sure that no passenger carries any dangerous material. The check is being conducted at the railway stations, inside trains and parcel offices.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru To Bihar In An Auto: Four Men Take 2,200-Km Road Trip Amid Crowded Trains Ahead Of Chhath Puja | WATCH Apart from this, South Central Railway has also issued a warning for "explosives, inflammable liquids and firecrackers" during the festival of lights. The railway authorities have appealed to passengers to inform the helpline 139 or the Rail Madad portal of any suspicious or dangerous objects.

Passengers are requested not to carry firecrackers and other items banned during travel and cooperate with the railways security staff for safe travel amid the festival rush.