- Singapore-based official Paramjeet Dhankhar shot dead in Faridabad.
- Killed by neighbor Monu Sharma over a parking dispute.
- Dhankhar was visiting India for a family wedding.
Faridabad News: In a shocking incident, a 42-year-old man working with a private company in Singapore, who came to India to attend a wedding ceremony, was shot dead by his neighbour over a parking dispute in Faridabad's Sector 21C, Haryana, on Dhanteras.
Dhankhar, who lived in Singapore, had arrived in India on November 5 to celebrate Diwali with his family. He was also scheduled to attend his nephew's wedding on November 24.
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The deceased was identified as Paramjeet Dhankhar. His LinkedIn profile shows that he had previously worked as the regional business head of Tech Mahindra’s Asia-Pacific region and was currently working as the senior vice-president of FPT Software Company Limited.
Nine Bullets Hit Dhankar
Police on Saturday said the accused had fired around 15 rounds at Paramjeet Dhankhar with his licensed pistol on Friday night, with nine bullets hitting him. According to police, he died on the spot after being hit by several bullets.
What Led To Parking Dispute
Dhankhar's family lives on the first floor of a building in Sector 21C, while the accused, identified as Monu Sharma, lives on the third floor of the same building. The two families had a dispute over a dog defecating in the parking lot and the parking of vehicles, police said.
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On Friday night, Dhankhar returned from the gym and asked Sharma to move his car from its designated parking spot. Dhankar's objection to the parked car triggered a heated argumentment after which the accused opened fire at him. The accused fled with his family after the incident. However, police traced his location and arrested him.
Police reached the spot after receiving information from Dhankhar's son, Shaurya, and recovered cartridge cases.
"Based on the complaint filed by Paramjeet's son Shaurya, a case has been registered against Monu Sharma alias Mohan, his wife Divya, son Mayank, daughter Naina and brother Hetram. Paramjeet's body has been sent to the civil hospital for post-mortem. We have arrested the main accused, Monu Sharma, and are questioning him," SHO Surajkund police station Prahlad Singh said.
(With PTI Inputs)