Faridabad News: In a shocking incident, a 42-year-old man working with a private company in Singapore, who came to India to attend a wedding ceremony, was shot dead by his neighbour over a parking dispute in Faridabad's Sector 21C, Haryana, on Dhanteras.

Dhankhar, who lived in Singapore, had arrived in India on November 5 to celebrate Diwali with his family. He was also scheduled to attend his nephew's wedding on November 24.

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The deceased was identified as Paramjeet Dhankhar. His LinkedIn profile shows that he had previously worked as the regional business head of Tech Mahindra’s Asia-Pacific region and was currently working as the senior vice-president of FPT Software Company Limited.

Nine Bullets Hit Dhankar

Police on Saturday said the accused had fired around 15 rounds at Paramjeet Dhankhar with his licensed pistol on Friday night, with nine bullets hitting him. According to police, he died on the spot after being hit by several bullets.