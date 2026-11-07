A woman from Mumbai won a cash prize of Rs 9.6 lakh for taking part in a competition which required her to sleep for straight 60 days. Jiniya Chatterjee won the prize in the competition named India’s Sleep Champion at a sleep internship in Wakefit.

At least 2 lakh applications were received from across India for the internship. The applicants were needed to follow regular sleep schedules, track their sleep and complete weekly tasks. The tasks not only included sleeping for hours but also had innovative tasks to cover for the people.

Out of multiple candidates, only 10 candidates made it to the final rounds after several screenings and personal interviews. The applicants continued the tasks for around 60 days, with their daily sleep scores and positions on the leaderboard. There Were Unusual Challenges In The Internship The sleep internship conducted by the WakeFit also had exciting weekly tasks that tested both creativity and sleep habits. In Sleep Cinema, contestants had to recreate popular movie scenes with a sleep-related twist. Sleep Bingo asked them to keep track of their sleeping habits over seven days. Another task, called the Undercover Sleep Mission, put their conversation skills to the test.

Participants had to use the words "blanket" or "pillow" 10 times while talking to someone without being caught. The contestant who performed best in the weekly creative tasks received the title of Pro Sleeper of the Week. At the end of the competition, Jiniya Chatterjee, Ratnagiri Manikandan and Mehek Khot secured the top three spots. Karim Khan from Hyderabad, who had won the most weekly creative challenges, also got another chance as a wildcard entry. This brought the final contest down to four participants.

Sleep Bingo asked them to keep track of their sleeping habits over seven days. Another task, called the Undercover Sleep Mission, put their conversation skills to the test. Participants had to use the words ‘blanket’ or ‘pillow’ 10 times while talking to someone without being caught. The contestant who performed best in the weekly creative tasks received the title of Pro Sleeper of the Week.

At the end of the competition, Jiniya Chatterjee, Ratnagiri Manikandan and Mehek Khot secured the top three spots. Karim Khan from Hyderabad, who had won the most weekly creative challenges, also got another chance as a wildcard entry. This brought the final contest down to four participants.

ALSO READ: Kochi Mercedes Crash: Judge Claims He Was Asleep As Victim's Daughter Questions Bail, Alleges Evidence Tampering Finals Were The Most Exciting The final round, named Big Bedd, carried two challenges. The first was the Memory Foam Challenge, in which contestants had to use reference images to recreate a bedroom setup. The task tested their memory, observation and ability to work as a team.

Following that, the second round, known as the Sleep Auction, asked the finalists to bid for items needed to create their ideal sleeping space. The space included pillows, blankets, air-conditioning controls, lights and sound settings. After this, they spent one final night sleeping in the rooms they had put together.

Their sleep scores decided the winner, with Chatterjee taking the top spot and winning Rs 9.6 lakh along with a holiday sponsored by Wakefit. The sleep internship began in 2019. ALSO READ: Leopard Rushes Toward Workers Sleeping In Maharashtra Farm; What Happened Next Saved Their Lives Across its first four seasons, it has received over 10 lakh applications, while 65 interns have earned stipends of Rs 1 lakh each. Pre-registrations for Season 6 are now open on Wakefit’s official website.