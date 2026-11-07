UP Assembly Election: Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav will visit the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on December 12 with his family members, his first visit to the temple since its consecration in January 2024. Tej Narayan Pandey, party leader and former minister, confirmed the plan and stated that he will also accompany SP's national president. With just a few months remaining in the Uttar Pradesh assembly election, the move is considered significant amid effort from Akhilesh to expand his voter base.

SP Leaders Describe Plan As per the reported plan, Akhilesh Yadav will be accompanied by his wife and party MP Dimple Yadav and his children. They will first offer prayers at Hanumangarhi Temple before visiting the Ram Temple. "The SP national president, Akhilesh Ji, along with his family, will first visit Hanumangarhi and then the Ram Temple. I will also be with them," Pandey was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times.

Akhilesh's Ram Temple Visit As the campaign for the assembly election intensifies, Akhilesh is trying to expand his voter base beyond 'PDA' (Pichhra, Dalit, Alpsankhyak). In the recent months, the former chief minister has visited several temples and held meetings with the religious gurus. His efforts are largely seen as a response to the BJP's allegations against the SP of acting against the majority Hindus.

ALSO READ: UP Polls 2027: BJP Mulls Rs 50,000 Aid For Women, Days After SP Promises Rs 40,000 Annual Payout While the Samajwadi Party has been getting a major chunk of the votes of Yadavs and Muslims, it remains insufficient to bring the party back to power after a decade. Akhilesh Yadav earlier announced that 'P' in PDA could also mean 'Pandit' (Brahmins), a statement seen as an attempt to attract the general caste voters.

Importance Of Caste Politics The regional identity and alliances based on the caste equation have played an integral role in shaping the politics of Uttar Pradesh over the years. While OP Rajbhar's SBSP and Jayant Chaudhary's RLD are contesting the polls with the BJP, the Samajwadi Party is likely to contest with Congress. The assembly election in Uttar Pradesh is likely to be held in the early months of 2027.