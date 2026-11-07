Surat Diwali-Chhath Festive Rush: Surat is seeing a huge rush of migrant workers heading home to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar for Diwali and Chhath Puja. The sudden jump in passenger numbers is putting real pressure on the railways, and Udhna station has become one of the busiest spots. Even the special holding area could not control the passenger influx at the station, according to Jagran.com.

15,000 Passengers Depart in Less Than a Day The crowd at Udhna has gone well past what the holding facility can handle. Built to seat more than 15,000 people and keep them out of the sun, the space is now packed tight. Official numbers show over 15,000 passengers left for their hometowns between last night and 10 AM today. With so little room left, plenty of people have been left standing while they wait for their trains.

ALSO READ: Delhi Traffic Snarls On Dhanteras: Ghazipur Highway, ITO Among Worst-Hit Areas; Police Issues Advisory | WATCH Workers Reach Station 10 Hours Before Trains Things have gotten even tighter because many travellers are turning up five to ten hours early. They are keen to grab a spot and make sure they don’t miss their trains. The railways have lined up 10 services for the rush- three regular trains and seven special ones. Five of those have already pulled out for destinations in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. RPF teams and local police are on the ground trying to keep the crowds under control and stop any trouble.

Another 3 Lakh Passengers Expected to Leave Surat Workers have been heading home since the start of October. More than four lakh people have already left from Surat and Udhna stations since October 1, according to the official count. That number is likely to climb further, with another 2.5 to three lakh expected to leave before Wagh Baras, Gyaras and Chhath Puja.

ALSO READ: Diwali 2026 Advisory: Delhi, Chennai Announce Traffic Curbs, Special Services For Festive Rush | Check Guidelines For Other Cities Surat's Textile, Diamond Units May Face Labour Shortage This big rush of migrant workers is set to hit the city’s industries hard. Surat’s textile and diamond units rely heavily on people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, many of whom go home for the festivals. With so many of them away for the next week, industrial activity in several parts of the city is expected to slow down.