Sonia Gandhi, who is in the news for her memoir 'Belonging: A Journey Of Love' scheduled to be launched worldwide on November 10, alleged that people are recognising the "great damage" that has been done to India, its democracy and its institutions under the Bharatiya Janata Party's rule over the last 12 years.

Gandhi, in an interview to The Hindu, asserted that the restlessness among people is growing, adding that she is "not so pessimistic" when told about the decline of the Congress.

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"We never made any compromises with the BJP and the RSS, and we never will," she said.

We will continue to fight to protect the values of our Constitution. https://t.co/bpIbhcPi6o — Congress (@INCIndia) November 7, 2026

Amply Proved Of Vote Chori: Gandhi

Reiterating Congress stand on alleged "vote chori", former Congress president said it has been amply proved in recent months that many elections have been stolen, and people are now more aware of it.

"Our workers and leaders have faced persecution of all kinds and yet, in every village and every district, Congressmen and women are still fighting for the values enshrined in our Constitution. What is more, it has been amply proved in recent months that many elections have been stolen, and people are now more aware of it,” Gandhi stated.