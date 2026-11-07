The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) in Maharashtra stepped up checks just before Diwali and took firm action against a number of eateries and quick-commerce platforms, including Blinkit and Zepto. In a two-day drive on November 4 and 5, the FDA suspended 105 firms' licences, cancelled licences of seven more eateries and seized nearly 39,500 kg of food products worth Rs 1.35 crore from over 69 establishments.

Mumbai saw plenty of action too. Officials suspended the licences of 28 eateries. Quick-commerce players Blinkit and Zepto also had their licences suspended. Across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, they confiscated about 2,400 kg of food items valued at roughly Rs 13.87 lakh.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra Takes Food Safety Fight To Bombay HC, Seeks To Reclaim Inspection Powers From FSSAI Inspections Points Out Various Loopholes The inspections highlighted various problems: poor hygiene, bad storage, sloppy manufacturing practices and missing licences. Many places also failed to keep the required medical and training records for their food handlers. In one case, officials seized stocks from Jetharam Chuniram Puniya in Malad for allegedly running an unlicensed manufacturing unit and selling products without proper labels, as reported by Hindustan Times. At Jamnagari Sweets and Farsan in Vile Parle, they took away 44 kg of boondi laddus and kalakand over claims of excessive food colouring.

This crackdown came even after earlier warnings to sweet shops and manufacturers to stick to the rules during the festive season. FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe made it clear the department will keep cracking down on anyone breaking food safety norms. Protecting people from unsafe food, he said, remains the priority no matter how big or well-known the business is.

ALSO READ: Cockroaches, Mould, And Rusted Knives: Maharashtra FDA Suspends Licence Of Mumbai Fortis Hospital Kitchen Previous Crackdowns By The Drugs Department The Drugs Department also conducted inspections in October. It inspected 1,986 drug manufacturing and sales outlets, issued 674 notices, cancelled 122 licences and suspended 422. Eleven search-and-seizure operations recovered drugs and cosmetics worth Rs 34.51 lakh.

On 29 October, officers seized counterfeit medicines, including Empirime tablets and Cardiurex injections worth just over Rs 1 lakh, from INHS Asvini in Colaba. Police registered two cases under the NDPS Act and arrested four people for allegedly selling nitrazepam tablets illegally.

Looking at the bigger picture, between 1 April and 31 October, the department carried out 7,950 inspections, leading to 555 licence cancellations and 2,074 suspensions.