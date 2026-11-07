Jagran Correspondent, Ghaziabad | A portion of an under-construction building in Sikri Khurd village, Modinagar, Ghaziabad, collapsed on Saturday, prompting local authorities to launch a relief operation. At least one person died and several others were injured in the incident. Five to eight workers were feared trapped under the debris. In the accident, Chhotu, a resident of Faridnagar, died.

Around 6 workers were rescued and rushed to a hospital, where one of them succumbed to injuries, said officials, adding that the rescue operations have remained underway for others feared trapped. MLA Manju Shiwach Visits Spot MLA Manju Shiwach said it was a very unfortunate incident in which a concrete slab (linter) collapsed. The slab was being poured using a capsule; whether the shuttering shifted or some other factor was involved is a matter for investigation, she added.

ALSO READ: Seemapuri, Saidulajab, Satya Niketan And Now Chawri Bazaar: Repeated Building Collapses In Delhi Put Public Safety At Risk "Sadly, the labourers were working, even on the day of Diwali, hoping to earn their daily wages, when the slab collapsed. Six or seven labourers were present; unfortunately, one of them died after being trapped under the debris," the MLA said.

#WATCH | Ghaziabad, UP: MLA Manju Shiwach says, "A very unfortunate incident occurred: a concrete slab (linter) collapsed. The slab was being poured using a capsule; whether the shuttering shifted or some other factor was involved is a matter for investigation. Sadly, the labourers were working, even on the day of Diwali, hoping to earn their daily wages, when the slab collapsed. Six or seven labourers were present; unfortunately, one of them died after being trapped under the debris..." — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2026 On the Sikri-Kalchina road in Nijampur village, Satte Gurjar was getting a lintel constructed in his house, when the incident took place. The lintel was to be poured this morning. Debris (concrete mix) had been placed at some spots in the shuttering. Meanwhile, the shuttering broke, and workers got trapped under the debris. ALSO READ: Building Collapses Continue In Delhi Despite MCD Inspections; Harsh Vihar Tragedy Takes Total Deaths To 18 This Year

Upon receiving information about the incident, local police and fire brigade teams arrived at the scene. Police and fire teams started rescue operations. An NDRF team has also arrived at the scene. Six people have been rescued so far and have been hospitalised for treatment. There are no reports of any casualties. Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh: The roof of an under-construction house collapsed in Nizampur village under Modinagar police station limits in Ghaziabad. More than half a dozen labourers are feared trapped under the debris. Police and NDRF teams launched rescue operations, pulling out four injured workers so far and rushing them to hospital. Search and rescue operations remain underway — IANS (@ians_india) November 7, 2026 5-8 Workers Are Feared Trapped: DCP Speaking to news agency, ANI, DCP Surendra Nath Tiwari said an accident occurred while laying a lintel in Sikri village of Modinagar and around 5–8 workers are feared trapped. Rescue operations are underway, he added. (With Inputs from Vikas Verma)