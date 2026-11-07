Days after IAS officer Divya Mittal stepped down, PCS officer Anupama Saroj Singh, serving as Deputy Commissioner in the GST department, also announced her resignation from government service to pursue new opportunities. Singh has strong political connections within her family: her mother, Sushila Saroj, is a former MP, and her husband, Anurag Bhadauria, is a spokesperson for the Samajwadi Party. Her voluntary retirement has sparked speculation about a transition into active politics. Known widely in the arts as Anupama Raag, Singh also has a background in music and film.

'To Become Part Of Change' ALSO READ: Ex-IAS Divya Mittal Enters Politics; From Mirzapur 'Jal Pujan' Row To Transfer As Basti DM In 2 Days - All About Her Sharing a video message, Singh said the decision had not been easy. During her years in administration, she had the opportunity to understand people's problems and work towards resolving them. However, she soon realised that there were certain limitations in her work within the system. "Now the time has come not just to expect change, but to become a part of that change," she said.

In the post, she wrote, “A new beginning… with a renewed resolve! My move from the administrative service into public life is not just a new role, but a commitment to fulfilling my responsibilities to society in a new way. I believe that change comes not just from ideas but from participation and meaningful efforts.”

She added, With all your love, trust, and blessings, I begin this new journey today.” The Ex-GovtOfficial Highlights Imp of Women Participation In her post, she highlighted the significance of women's participation in politics and policymaking, adding that it is needed to build a sensible and better society. Music has played an important role in shaping her outlook, Anupama said. She believes her experience in the music industry helped her become more sensitive to people's struggles, hopes and aspirations.

Will She Stand For Assembly Elections There's a growing buzz in political circles that Anupama Saroj Singh may enter politics and contest for the upcoming assembly elections. Her supporters have even put up hoardings in the Sidhauli area of Sitapur district in Uttar Pradesh, offering Diwali greetings and presenting her as a social activist.

Even as Anupama has indicated that she wants to enter public life, she has not revealed if she plans to formally join politics or which political party she may choose. In the video message, she stated that she wants to focus on issues concerning women, disadvantaged communities and education. She said she would decide her future course of action after discussions with her family and close associates.

ALSO READ: Who Is IAS Divya Mittal? IIT-IIM Graduate Who Left London To Join IAS, Now Resigns After 13 Years Of Service IAS Divya Mittal Resigned Earlier Two months ago, a 2013 batch IAS officer of the UP cadre, Divya Mittal, announced her resignation from the Indian Administrative Service on her social media accounts Facebook and 'X'. She wrote, "Today, I have voluntarily put an end to an unforgettable journey of 13 years and have resigned from the IAS. " Prominent among these is providing a drinking water facility in Lahuriyadah village of the Mirzapur district after 75 years of independence.

Days later, Mittal announced her decision to enter politics. The ex-IAS then announced the launching of her own political party, the "Jananithi Bharat Party", on social media. She stated that her party would contest the 2027 UP Assembly elections with full force. Her party would run the government according to the public's wishes. While she hasn't commented on her own candidacy, there are talks that she might contest the Assembly elections from Mirzapur.