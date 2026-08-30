IAS Divya Mittal Success Story: IAS officer Divya Mittal has voluntarily resigned from the civil service after an eventful 13-year career in the Uttar Pradesh cadre. An IIT Delhi and IIM Bangalore graduate, Mittal had previously worked in London before returning to India to pursue public service.

During her career, she served as District Magistrate in Deoria, Mirzapur and Sant Kabir Nagar, where her work brought her close to communities and their everyday challenges. ALSO READ: 'We Learn Success, Not Happiness': IAS Officer Divya Mittal, Who Cracked IIT And IIM, Questions India's Education System From IIT Delhi and IIM Bangalore to London Divya Mittal's journey began with a strong academic foundation. She graduated from IIT Delhi before pursuing management education at IIM Bangalore. After completing her education, she moved to London and worked as an associate at JPMorgan between April 2007 and July 2008.

Despite achieving professional success abroad, Mittal said she felt something was missing. Her distance from India made her reflect on the opportunities and education she had received from her country. She eventually returned to India with the intention of contributing to the country's development and joined the Indian Administrative Service through the UPSC Civil Services Examination. 13-Year Journey in the IAS Mittal joined the 2013-batch IAS and was allotted the Uttar Pradesh cadre. Over the course of her career, she held several important administrative positions across the state. Among her notable assignments were postings as District Magistrate of Deoria, Mirzapur and Sant Kabir Nagar. These positions brought her directly into contact with people dealing with issues involving land rights, agriculture, water supply, disability welfare and other government services.

According to Mittal, these field postings fundamentally shaped her understanding of administration and public service. Lessons From Deoria and Mirzapur Reflecting on her career, Mittal said that every posting taught her a different lesson. Her experience in Deoria taught her that standing up for what is right is a duty rather than a choice. Her time in Mirzapur, meanwhile, taught her that the word "impossible" often represents an opinion rather than an established reality.

She also recalled her connection with Goddess Vindhyavasini and said that her experience in Mirzapur taught her that true power does not come merely from holding an official position, but from people's trust and grace. The People Behind Government Files For Mittal, some of the most meaningful moments of her administrative career involved helping ordinary citizens access government schemes and basic rights. She recalled families receiving land rights for the first time, differently-abled people getting opportunities to live with dignity, and farmers finally receiving water for their fields. One particular memory that stayed with her was of an elderly woman from Lahuriya Dah who saw water reaching her village for the first time. Mittal recalled that the woman did not say anything but touched her head with trembling hands and blessed her.

ALSO READ: Today’s School Assembly News Headline (August 30, 2026): Check Top National, International, And Sports News Here Why Did IAS Divya Mittal Resign? आज मैंने 13 वर्षों की अविस्मरणीय यात्रा को अपनी इच्छा से विराम देते हुए IAS से त्यागपत्र दे दिया है।



साधारण परिवेश में पलते हुए मैंने एक अच्छे, सफल जीवन का सपना देखा था। दिन-रात एक कर IIT दिल्ली और IIM बैंगलोर से पढ़ने के बाद, लंदन में नौकरी लग गयी। पर 'सब कुछ' पा लेने पर भी कुछ… pic.twitter.com/4VRXpK8nu8 — Divya Mittal (@divyamittal_IAS) August 30, 2026 Mittal described her decision as a voluntary step away from an "unforgettable 13-year journey." Her resignation marks the end of a significant chapter in a career that took her from IIT Delhi and IIM Bangalore to London and eventually to senior administrative responsibilities in Uttar Pradesh. In her farewell message, she expressed gratitude toward the people, colleagues, officers and staff members who supported her throughout her career.

She said she had once believed that she had entered public service to give something to society. Over time, however, she came to believe that she had received far more than she had given. For Mittal, leaving the IAS does not mean leaving behind the dream that brought her back to India. The experiences, relationships and memories from her 13 years in public service, she indicated, will remain with her.