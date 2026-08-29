Today’s School Assembly News Headline (August 30, 2026): In today’s news headlines, students will get updates on key national, international, and sports news. The news will cover significant government announcements, recent sports occurrences, and worldwide developments that affect individuals across the globe. The headlines will include major government updates, recent sports events, and global developments that affect people living around the world.

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School Assembly National News Headlines For August 30

1. India Continues Humanitarian Assistance to Nepal, assisting citizens stranded or uncontactable in the neighbouring country.

2. SC to hear plea seeking mandatory disclosure of ethanol content in petrol on August 31

3. India's Foreign Exchange Reserves reached a record $729.33 billion as per RBI data

4. FM Sitharaman lands in the U.S. for a six-day visit for G-20 talks with business leaders

5. Sarnath added to UNESCO World Heritage List, taking India’s total to 45 sites

School Assembly International News Headlines For August 30

1. Heavy rain forecast in flood-affected areas threatens to disrupt rescue ops

2. Artemis II astronauts receive nation's highest space honour for their successful moonshot

3. Renowned Japanese contemporary artist Yayoi Kusama passed away at the age of 97

4. War weighs on Iran's economy as U.S. intensifies sanctions

5. Rupee falls 11 paise to close at 95.55 against U.S. dollar

School Assembly Sports News Headlines For August 30

1. Neeraj Chopra ruled out of 2026 Asian Games, Diamond League Finals due to ankle injury

2. Roger Federer heads to the Tennis Hall of Fame

3. India goes down fighting to Belgium in Hockey World Cup

4. Rodri debuts with Barcelona in win over Athletic

5. India to host Brazil, Panama, Uruguay for football friendlies

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