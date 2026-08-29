NTA Overhaul: Amidst the NEET UG paper leak, the Government of India has made significant changes in the structural composition of the National Testing Agency (NTA). Following this, the Centre has constituted a High-Powered Task Force (HPTF) led by Nandan Nilekani, Infosys co-founder. The task force aims to examine and recommend comprehensive reforms in the conduct, security, design, and governance of the public examinations, covering those conducted mainly by NTA. The objective of the task force is to make the examination system more robust, secure, transparent, and equipped.

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HPTF Overview

The task force was created to strengthen the examination system and processes with high-end technology, thereby improving integrity and security.

Particulars Details Leader Nandan Nilekani (Infosys co-founder and former UIDAI chairman) Leader members Former ISRO Chairman S. Somanath, former IB Director Tapan Deka, IIT Madras Director V. Kamakoti, former Education Secretary Anita Karwal, and logistics expert Amrit Lal Meena Aim Revamp the examination system, heighten security, and prevent paper leaks and malpractices

What Types of Suggestions Are Invited?

The task force has invited suggestions from students, teachers, subject experts, educational institutions, and parents to offer suggestions in the following areas.

1. Security concerns and conduct of the public examination.