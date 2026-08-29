- Nandan Nilekani leads task force for exam reforms.
- Public invited to submit suggestions on exam security by September 13, 2026
- The task force aims to make the examination system robust, secure, and transparent.
NTA Overhaul: Amidst the NEET UG paper leak, the Government of India has made significant changes in the structural composition of the National Testing Agency (NTA). Following this, the Centre has constituted a High-Powered Task Force (HPTF) led by Nandan Nilekani, Infosys co-founder. The task force aims to examine and recommend comprehensive reforms in the conduct, security, design, and governance of the public examinations, covering those conducted mainly by NTA. The objective of the task force is to make the examination system more robust, secure, transparent, and equipped.
Also Read: NEET PG 2026 Exam Tomorrow: Check Reporting Time, Document Checklist And Key Instructions Here
HPTF Overview
The task force was created to strengthen the examination system and processes with high-end technology, thereby improving integrity and security.
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Particulars
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Details
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Leader
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Nandan Nilekani (Infosys co-founder and former UIDAI chairman)
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Leader members
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Former ISRO Chairman S. Somanath, former IB Director Tapan Deka, IIT Madras Director V. Kamakoti, former Education Secretary Anita Karwal, and logistics expert Amrit Lal Meena
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Aim
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Revamp the examination system, heighten security, and prevent paper leaks and malpractices
What Types of Suggestions Are Invited?
The task force has invited suggestions from students, teachers, subject experts, educational institutions, and parents to offer suggestions in the following areas.
1. Security concerns and conduct of the public examination.
2. Methods in which examinations are conducted.
3. Institutions, governance, and accountability arrangements.
4. Prevention of paper leaks and redressal of exam malpractices.
5. Use of high-end technology to upgrade security systems.
6. Creation and augmentation of examination infrastructure
7. Conduct of examination under an inclusive framework to ensure transparency across social, economic, regional, and linguistic groups
How To Submit Feedback?
The suggestions/feedback must be submitted by September 13, 2026 via the following official channels.
Phone: 1800-180-4747
WhatsApp: Send "hptf" to +91 78270 42830
Email: ExamReformsTaskforce@dopt.gov.in
Suggestions will be accepted in Hindi, English, or regional languages. The inputs received through the public consultation will be used by the High-Powered Task Force to formulate its recommendations to the Government on reforms in the public examination system.
Also Read: NTA Appointment 2026: Centre Appoints Senior Officers And Joint Directors Amid NEET Row, Details Here